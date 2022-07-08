Aaron Savary delivered the first déjà vu moment of the postseason for a Dubuque Wahlert baseball team seeking a return trip to the state tournament.
For the second straight season, the Iowa Gatorade Baseball Player of the year dominated the Vinton-Shellsburg lineup in an Iowa Class 3A substate quarterfinal at Petrakis Park. Savary struck out nine and allowed only one hit in four innings in a 10-0, six inning victory Friday night to open Substate 4 play.
His performance gave him a 7-1 record, lowered his ERA to 1.21 and raised his strikeout total to 80 in 46 1/3 innings this season. Zach Callahan went the rest of the way, striking out three and allowing one hit.
“The most important thing is always throwing that first-pitch strike, and I was able to do that on I think 11 of the 14 guys I faced,” Savary said. “I felt really good about my command on all of my pitches, but the most important thing was getting the win and moving on.
“At this point, records don’t matter. It’s all about getting a win, surviving and advancing. That’s all you can ask for. But it’s always nice to shut a team out.”
Wahlert (25-12) advanced to play De Witt Central (15-23) at 7 p.m. Monday back at Petrakis Park. The Sabers knocked off Center Point-Urbana, 13-6.
Last year, Savary retired all 18 batters he faced in the first perfect game of his career, at any level, to lead the Golden Eagles to a 10-0, six-inning victory over the Vikings. Savary struck out seven and recorded eight ground-ball outs and three fly-ball outs in that game.
After Savary struck out the side in the top of the first inning Friday night, he jumpstarted the offense with a one-out single to left field. Courtesy runner Owen Wallace stole second and scored on Carson Cummer’s solid base hit to left field, before Ben Freed and Jack Walsh walked to load the bases. Patrick Fitzgerald drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly to center, and Vikings starter Curtis Erickson fanned Bryce Rudiger to end the threat.
“When we came to practice a couple of days ago, Coach (Kory) Tuescher had the scoreboard turned on with zeroes all the way up to the fourth inning, and he asked us what that was from,” Cummer said. “Well, that was how last year’s game against Vinton started out. We didn’t want that to happen again this year. We wanted to score a few runs early and give them not a lot of hope.
“We have a tendency to start out hot and kind of mellow out as a game goes along. It was nice to score early and keep the pressure on them inning after inning.”
Brodee Klein led off Vinton-Shellsburg’s second with a single lost in the high sky in right field. But Rudiger made a stellar catch on the next batter, Levi Ferguson, and fired from right to first baseman Seamus Crahan for a double play.
Savary struck out the side again in the third, and the Eagles padded their lead in the bottom half. Walsh drew a two-out walk, and courtesy runner Brevin Hawkinson stole second, took third on an overthrow and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
Vinton-Shellsburg (2-30) reliever Zach Stabb got himself into a quick jam in the fourth by walking Tommy Forbes and Ryan Brosius and allowing a hard-hit infield single to Savary to load the bases. Cummer drew a bases loaded walk to make it 4-0 and chase Staab in favor of Ferguson.
Freed drew another bases-loaded walk to make it 5-0, and Walsh drove in another run with a sacrifice fly for the first out of the inning. A seventh run scored when Fitzgerald hustled to beat out a potential inning-ending double play. Ferguson fanned Christian Prull to end the inning, but the Eagles had already batted around and scored four times on just one hit and five walks.
Forbes led off the fifth with a base hit and scored on Brosius’ double to the gap, and Cummer drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 9-0. But, with the mercy rule run on third base, Fitzgerald popped out to end the inning.
Wallace led off the sixth with a pinch-hit walk, stole second and moved up to third on Forbes’ single to center. He scored the mercy rule run on Brosius’ base hit to center field.
“You can’t take any team for granted, and we certainly didn’t tonight,” Tuescher said. “We talked a lot about them holding us scoreless into the fourth inning last year, when they had a similar record. We got on top early and kind of forced them to swing it, and fortunately we were able to get a few strikeouts or weak contact from them.”
