BELLEVUE, Iowa — Coach Jodi Heim calls setter Brin Daugherty “the glue to Bellevue.”
On Tuesday night, the Comets’ senior setter showed why.
Daugherty finished with 22 assists, 12 digs and three aces — all team-highs — while adding another seven kills during Bellevue’s dominant sweep of Northeast Goose Lake to open the Iowa Class 2A regional playoffs.
The Comets (18-16) trailed only briefly in Set 3 to the Rebels, who finished the season winless. They’ve now earned a rematch with North Cedar in the Region 8 quarterfinals, a team that rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Bellevue in five sets on Oct. 3.
“We needed to make sure that we took control of the game right away in the beginning,” said Heim. “In the past we sometimes would fall asleep and get down and a lot of games this season have gone five sets. …
“(Daugherty) has great versatility. It’s been our plan to use her to kill the ball a lot this year. She hits from the back row, she’ll hit from the front row — we definitely need to use that to our advantage. She’s just the glue to our team. She keeps everyone together. I can’t take her out.”
Kylie Pickett had two aces while serving five straight points as the Comets marched out to an 8-2 lead to start the match. A block by Lindsey Banowetz pushed Bellevue’s Set 1 lead as high as 20-7, and after a brief two-point spurt by Northeast, Daugherty stepped back to the service line to clinch the final five points for the Comets, capping the opener with an ace, 25-9.
Paige Klein then went on a big serving run to start the second set as Bellevue opened up a 14-3 lead. The Rebels couldn’t get within 10 after that, with Banowetz rattling off seven straight points on her serve to close out a 25-7 win and 2-0 lead in the match.
A series of errors put the Comets in a 7-6 hole to open Set 3. Shayla Oster responded with three straight kills for a six-point Bellevue swing and the Comets never trailed again.
Banowetz sided out with a smash out of the middle and then stepped back to serve the final seven points of the match, with back-to-back Northeast errors handing Bellevue a 25-12 victory and the sweep.
It marked the last home match for the Comets’ seniors, headlined by Daugherty and Banowetz, who lead this year’s team in assists and kills, respectively. Daugherty said there’s a lot of pride for her when she puts on that Comets uniform, something that’s driving the seniors to push as far as they can in this tournament.
“It’s almost bittersweet in a way,” Daugherty said. “We have the theme this year, ‘play for her.’ So every game is for someone else. We think of every other teammate and we play for everyone else rather than ourselves.”
Banowetz led Bellevue with nine kills and Pickett added three aces. The Comets travel to Stanwood, Iowa, on Monday for a 7 p.m. match with North Cedar.