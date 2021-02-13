POTOSI, Wis. — Potosi/Cassville’s Anna Kartman may have let her nerves get the best of her in the first half of Friday night’s WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal, but the senior regained her confidence in the second half, pouring in 17 of her team-high 21 points while going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line as second-seeded Potosi/Cassville defeated third-seeded Cuba City, 60-55, at Potosi High School.
Potosi/Cassville (12-7) advanced to today’s regional final against top-seeded Mineral Point.
“I don’t know if it was the nerves or what I ate before the game, but I was just not feeling well during the first half,” Kartman said. “I came out of the locker room feeling much more settled and composed, and we switched our offense to a post-based offense so I knew the ball was going to be coming to me. As a senior you want to give everything you’ve got, and I think I played a lot better in the second half.”
Potosi/Cassville held the lead for the majority of the first half, taking a 28-25 lead into the break. The Cubans (12-8) struggled to get anything going offensively after shooting just 24 percent from the field, including 3-of-16 from 3-point range in the first half.
“We knew they were going to put up the three’s, but we wanted to try to contain (Bailey) Lutes and (Jenna) Dailey as much as we could,” Potosi/Cassville coach Brad Bierman said. “I thought that Anna did a tremendous job defending Lutes all night.”
Lutes finished the game with eight points for the Cubans, while Dailey led the team with 21.
The Cubans drew even at 28 on a 3 from Grace Cummins, who added 11 points for Cuba City. The Cubans took the lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Dailey, and another basket from the sophomore forward gave the Cubans their largest lead of the night at 43-36.
“To be up by six and then suddenly down by seven makes it easy to fold for some teams,” Bierman said. “But these girls never flinched. This was the first time all season with a very loud crowd, and it finally felt like the playoff atmosphere should. I’m so glad these girls got to experience that, because there were definitely points in the season where I didn’t know if we’d even have a tournament.”
Potosi/Cassville responded with a basket and pair of free throws from Kartman, who was near perfect from the charity stripe.
“Free throws defined this game,” Kartman said. “All of us shot them pretty well tonight, and we needed every one of them.”
A 3-pointer from Mykaylia Bauer knotted the score back up at 45, but the Cubans reclaimed the lead on a 3 from Alison Daugherty. Kartman again responded with a pair of trips to the free-throw line, to tie the score again with three minutes to play. A 3 from Cummins put Cuba back up, 51-48, but free throws from Kartman and Lilly Post gave the lead back to Potosi/Cassville for the final time at the 1:13 mark.
Post added 13 points for Potosi/Cassville.