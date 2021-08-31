Ivory Kelly-Martin has been the forgotten about running back.
Once on track to be part of a three-headed rushing attack for Iowa, injury and emerging teammates have instead pushed the Plainfield, Ill., native to the sideline.
Now the 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior tailback is healthy and ready to reclaim a spot in the Hawkeyes’ rushing rotation. A torn anterior cruciate ligament forced him to miss the final game last season.
“The joy of coming back and recovering is much better than the disappointment of the injury,” Kelly-Martin said at the program’s annual media day earlier this month. “My first day out here being able to put pads on with my guys, it was amazing. I couldn’t get the smile off my face. I’m happy to be back, I’m happy to be healthy again and I’m happy to see what I can do to help out my team this year.”
Kelly-Martin played in all 13 games in 2017, rushing for 184 yards and three touchdowns. He picked it up a little in 2018, making his first six career starts, playing in nine games overall and running for 341 yards and two TDs.
Toren Young, Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson formed the Hawkeyes’ three-headed monster in 2019 and Kelly-Martin played in just four games. He has run for just 77 yards the past two seasons.
“It’s definitely motivating, especially to know I am an old guy now. My time is starting to run out,” Kelly-Martin said. “I’m probably more hungry and determined than I ever have been in my life. I know I need to be as mentally ready to go as I am physically ready to go, and I’m going to do as much as I can to live in the moment and be ready at any given time.”
He won’t be as far down the depth chart this season. Young and Sargent have both moved on, but Goodson has developed into a star and will handle the bulk of the rushing load for the Hawkeyes this season.
Kelly-Martin is right behind Goodson, and has been guiding him along the way.
“He’s almost like another assistant coach for me. He’s a great leader. He’s very smart, he’s still teaching me things to this day,” Goodson said. “He’s meant everything for me, especially coming in as a first-year guy and getting me up to speed and learning the playbook, being comfortable in this environment around coaches, teammates. He’s been a great role model for me and the guys behind me as well.”
The leadership aspect hasn’t been lost on Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.
“He does it in a very quiet way, but he’s a really good leader with our entire football team,” Ferentz said. “He’s also really good in that room, because it’s a fairly young group. Tyler has played a lot, but he’s still a younger guy, third-year guy. So that gives us a good strong, I think, one-two punch. He’s come off the injury. We were very cautious with him through the spring and summer, but he seems to be at full speed right now and really doing well.”