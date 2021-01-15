BELLEVUE, Iowa — Teresa Paulsen scored five of her team-high 17 points in the final 90 seconds Friday night as she helped Bellevue fight off Monticello, 46-42, at Bellevue High School.
The Iowa Class 2A No. 10 ranked Comets improved to 13-1 after battling back from a three-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
“We knew that this was going to be one of the tougher games that we had left on the schedule and that they were going to play down until the end,” Bellevue coach Rick Reeg said. “I have to credit our girls for never getting rattled and for taking care of the ball there at the end.”
The Panthers (8-4) took an early lead on the Comets behind 10 first-quarter points from senior Gabrielle Guilford. The Comets trailed 12-9 at the end of the first quarter before regaining the lead on a three-point play from junior Mariah Hueneke early in the second.
“Their press gave us a lot of problems, and I told them that it really needed to be a team effort to get the ball down the court. We just had to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”
The Comets took a 24-21 lead into the second half thanks to a steal and lay-up from Kalesia DeShaw in the final seconds. She finished the game with 10 points for Bellevue.
“We had to rely on our defense tonight, because they are a great defensive team,” Reeg said. “Our defense came up with some big steals and helped fire up our offense.”
Bellevue got two big three-pointers from senior Audrey Wedeking in the third quarter, after struggling from the perimeter during the first half. The Comets again held the edge at the end of the quarter, up, 33-31.
“I hit one early in the game but then they stopped falling,” Wedeking said. “Coach told me to keep shooting, and with them doubling Teresa, we knew the outside shooters were going to have to knock down some shots. Eventually they started to fall, and it was great to give the team some momentum.”
Wedeking finished the game with 12 points.
“As a team we are very balanced so it’s hard for opponents to target on one of us,” Paulsen said. “Any of us can be the leading scorer on any night, and we all just work together so well. This was a big win for us because we have been on such a roll and we don’t want to fall short now.”
Added Reeg: “Teresa is getting used to being double teamed, but she is so patient. She shares the ball well and is able to find her open teammates. We really needed her presence tonight, and she rarely stepped off the floor. Once again she came up with some huge baskets for us.”
Guilford finished the game with a team-high 26 points for the Panthers.
“This is one of the most fulfilling teams I’ve ever coached,” Reeg said. “They are so unselfish and trusting of one another. They know they didn’t get the respect they should have with the preseason rankings, so now that they have earned some recognition they just want to keep proving people wrong.”