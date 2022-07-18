Ron Klein won his second consecutive IMCA Late Model feature race at Dubuque Speedway on Sunday night.
The Sherrill, Iowa, driver earned his first win of the season last Sunday in ending Luke Merfeld’s two-race winning streak and held him off again this week in the 25-lap main event. Klein and Merfeld also won their heat races earlier in the evening.
Bryce Garnhart, of Lanark, Ill., finished third; followed by Jacob Waterman, of Colona, Ill.; and Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa.
Dubuque driver Tyler Madigan outlasted Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, to win the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature. Jed Freiburger, of Dubuque, placed third, followed by Jamie Pfeiffer, of Freeport, Ill., and Drew Janssen, of Pella, Iowa. Pfeiffer had won the past two features at Dubuque.
Tom Schmitt, of Independence, Iowa, beat Joe Zrostlik, of Long Grove, Iowa, to the checkers in the 15-lap IMCA Stock Car feature. Dustin Vis, of Martelle, Iowa, placed third, followed by Cole Mather, of Oelwein, Iowa, and Timmy Current, of Bernard, Iowa.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., captured the 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature for the fifth time this season by outlasting Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa. Austin Stamm, of Orangeville, Ill., placed third, followed by Ian Hurst, of Dubuque; and Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa.
Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., won the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock over a pair of Shullsburg, Wis., drivers – David and Manny Bennett. Jordan Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, took fourth; and Mark Neis, of Benton, Wis., rounded out the top five.
The 10-lap Sharp Mini Late Model feature went to Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, Iowa. The top five also included Kyle Pearson, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Ethan Kammerude, of Hazel Green, Wis.; Chad Bender, of North Liberty, Iowa; and Mercede Sweet, of Georgetown, Wis.
Dubuque Speedway will take next Sunday off in preparation for the Dubuque County Fair, which features racing cards on July 27 and July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.