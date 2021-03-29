Alex Steeves and Tyce Thompson joined an impressive list of Dubuque Fighting Saints alumni at the end of their junior seasons of college hockey.
The University of Notre Dame’s Steeves signed a three-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night, and Providence College’s Thompson signed a two-year deal with the New Jersey Devils last week.
They became the fifth and sixth Dubuque alumni to sign a National Hockey League contract in the past 12 months. The others were Matias Maccelli and Nathan Sucese with the Arizona Coyotes, Josh Maniscalco with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Austin Rueschhoff with the New York Rangers.
Steeves played the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons in Dubuque after beginning his USHL career the previous year in Sioux City. He tallied just 18 points in his first season as a Saint but led the team with 57 points in 55 games the following year.
The USHL selected him as the 2018 USHL Scholar Athlete, which goes to the best student in the league. He posted a 4.1 cumulative GPA at Dubuque Senior High School.
Steeves won a Big Ten Conference championship in his freshman season at Notre Dame with former Saints players Colin Theisen and Mike O’Leary. He became a coveted free-agent prospect this season by contributing 32 points in 29 games while landing second-team all-Big Ten. He also collected academic all-Big Ten honors with the Fighting Irish.
The Devils selected Thompson in the fourth round, 96th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft following his freshman year at Providence. He finished his collegiate career with 94 points in 101 games, including a trip to the Frozen Four in 2019.
Thompson played one full season, and 63 games overall in Dubuque. He recorded 12 goals and 32 points with the Saints.
He earned second-team all-Hockey East honors twice and was a one-time all-USCHO second-team selection.
SAINTS TO BE REPRESENTED BY 3 TEAMS AT FROZEN FOUR
Three of the teams participating in next month’s Frozen Four in Pittsburgh will have Dubuque alumni on their rosters.
The University of Minnesota-Duluth needed five overtimes on Saturday night to defeat North Dakota, 2-1, to win the Fargo Regional title. Freshman defenseman Wyatt Kaiser plays for the Bulldogs, of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Duluth will play in the national semifinals against the University of Massachusetts, which beat Bemidji State, 4-0, in the Bridgeport Regional final.
St. Cloud State, which defeated Boston College, 4-1, in the Albany Regional final, also advanced to Pittsburgh. Junior Brendan Bushy plays defense, and sophomore Jaxon Castor serves as a backup goaltender for the Huskies, who also play in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
St. Cloud State will meet Minnesota State in Pittsburgh. Senior Dallas Gerads serves as an alternate captain for the Mavericks, who beat Minnesota, 4-0, in the Loveland Regional final. Minnesota State plays in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.