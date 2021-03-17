Alex Servagno scored from a sharp angle with 2:30 remaining in regulation time to lift the Green Bay Gamblers to a 6-4 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Tuesday night at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Servagno broke a 4-4 tie on a shot from the left faceoff circle that handcuffed goalie Hobie Hedquist. Damien Carfagna added an empty net goal for the final margin.
The game took an ugly turn with 1:58 remaining, when Boston Bruins second-round draft pick Mason Lohrei delivered a hit to the head of Dubuque’s Ryan Alexander, leaving a pool of blood at center ice. Lohrei received a five-minute major and game ejection for the suspendable hit.
Green Bay opened the scoring on a Camden Thiesing power play goal at 14:29 of the first period. Lohrei’s shot from the left point appeared to be headed wide, but Thiesing got a stick on it to direct it past goalie Hobie Hedquist for his 14th goal of the season.
Matt Savoie tied it with a stellar individual play just 4:20 later. He pick-pocketed Lohrei as the defenseman tried to make a pass from deep in his own zone. Savoie deked goalie Matt Davis to the left before shifting to his forehand and tucking the puck into a wide-open net for his 10th goal of the season.
Dubuque finished with a 15-8 advantage in first-period shots, despite Green Bay enjoying the only two power plays of the frame.
The Saints converted a 3-on-2 rush 6:41 into the second period to take their first lead of the game. Ian Pierce carried into the Green Bay zone and made a drop pass to Daniyal Dzhaniyev, who made a cross-ice pass to Connor Kurth in the left faceoff circle. Davis stopped Kurth’s shot, but Pierce scored on the rebound for his fifth goal of the season.
Carfagna knotted the score at 2-2 just 4:08 later with his second of the season. He scored on a wrist shot from the high slot after carrying the puck in from the neutral zone.
Green Bay regained the lead at the 14:36 mark. Thiesing took a Carfagna feed and circled around the Dubuque zone before wiring a shot just out of the reach of Hedquist’s glove hand.
Robert Cronin tied the game again at the 4:13 mark of the third period. Stephen Halliday carried the puck along the left wall, circled behind the net and took a sharp-angle shot on Davis. Cronin punched in the rebound for his team-high 16th goal of the year. Savoie picked up a secondary assist.
Just 38 seconds later, Ryan Kirwin scored his 17th of the year by following his own shot to give the Gamblers a 4-3 cushion.
But Max Montes needed only 17 seconds to tie it again. P.J. Fletcher moved the puck to the net front, and Montes flicked it into the net before Davis could cover in the blue paint for his fifth of the season.
Dubuque finished with a 42-30 advantage in shots.