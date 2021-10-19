The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its latest ratings percentage index standings and the postseason road map has cleared up a little bit, with a lot of questions that still need answers.
Dubuque Senior (5-3) is 12th in the latest standings with an average of .5502.
The Rams might be in good enough of a position to get in regardless of this week’s result — the top 16 teams based on RPI statewide make the postseason — but Senior coach Dale Ploessl has said repeatedly that it is incumbent on his team to make sure a computer formula doesn’t determine their future.
Senior plays at Cedar Falls (5-3), which is 11th in the RPI.
Dubuque Hempstead (4-4) is in a more cut-and-dry situation.
The Mustangs are 20th (.4904) and need to win their finale to reach the playoffs. Hempstead hosts top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-0, second in RPI) on Friday.
Western Dubuque (4-4) is in a similar spot in Class 4A. The Bobcats are fighting for one of four at-large berths among 36 teams — 24 once you remove the automatic qualifiers.
There are three head-to-head games between teams directly ahead of WD in the RPI, and a fourth plays against a team already safely into the playoffs.
The Bobcats need to win at Mason City (3-5) and hope the numbers fall in the right place to earn an invitation.