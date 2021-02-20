Lucas Sullivan knew exactly what he needed to do to bring a state championship home to Mineral Point.
He got it done.
Sullivan won a 15-5 major decision over Coleman’s Raymond LeMieux at 113 points in the final bout of the dual, and the Pointers claimed the WIAA Division 3 state dual title with a 33-32 victory over Coleman on Saturday in Wausau, Wis.
Reid Spurley opened the title match with a 17-2 technical fall at 120, Tarrin Riley followed with a 44-second pin at 126 and Trapper Nafzger won a 4-2 decision at 132 to give Mineral Point a 14-0 lead.
Coleman won each of the next four weights, three by fall, to capture the lead, but Mineral Point’s Nolan Springer (170) and Mason Hughes (182) followed with falls to put the Pointers back in front, 26-21.
Mitch Aurit won a 2-1 decision at 195 for the Pointers before Coleman won the next three bouts to take a 32-29 lead entering the final bout.
Nolan Springer and Hughes won by fall, and Sullivan and Spurley earned bonus-point wins as the Pointers beat Random Lake, 36-17, in the semifinals. Riley, Hayden Bakken (152), Daniel Nordstrom (220), Will Straka (285) and Joey Robinson (106) won decisions for Point.
Prairie du Chien settled for silver at the Division 2 state duals in Friendship, Wis.
Drake Ingham (113), Rhett Koenig (120), Matt Rogge (152) and Bradyn Saint (182) won by fall, but Amery held on for a 40-31 victory in the D-2 state final.
Chase Fisher (170) won a major decision and Maddox Cejka (132) won a decision for the Blackhawks.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 36 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (12-9) led most of the way in their Class 4A regional semifinal, and advanced to play at No. 5-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock (21-2) in Tuesday’s regional final.
Emma Donovan led Wahlert with 14 points. Mary Kate King and Ana Chandlee scored 11 points apiece, and Allie Kutsch had 10.
Waterloo West 71, Dubuque Hempstead 50 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Carleigh Hodgson scored 14 points as Hempstead’s season ended at 4-15 with the Class 5A regional semifinal loss to the third-ranked Wahawks (18-1).
Dyersville Beckman 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 37 — At Independence, Iowa: Kennedy Arens scored 14 points, Lauren Osterhaus had 13 points and Lil McDermott added 11 as the Trailblazers advanced on Friday to Wednesday’s regional final.
Stockton 66, Polo 37 — At Stockton, Ill.: Central Michigan commit Tiana Timpe erupted for 31 points to lead the Blackhawks.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Shullsburg 71, Benton 34 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Brandon Hoppman scored 18 points as Shullsburg moved on to sectionals on Thursday with the Division 5 regional title victory. Sectional qualifiers will be reseeded today.
Darlington 94, New Glarus 66 — At Darlington, Wis.: Carter Lancaster and Hunter Hardyman scored 23 points each as the Redbirds claimed a Division 3 regional title and advanced to Thursday’s sectionals.
River Ridge 53, Fennimore 52 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves defeated Fennimore to claim a Division 4 regional title in a thriller.
East Dubuque 56, Scales Mound 42 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Declan Schemmel led the Warriors with 18 points, while Dawson Feyen chipped in 13 to keep the Warriors (7-0) undefeated.
Freeport Aquin 63, Galena 55 — At Freeport, Ill.: Khalid Newton led all scores with 16 points, but the Pirates couldn’t overcome an early deficit.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 4, Sioux City 2 -- At Mystique Ice Center: Drew Zillig scored a pair of goals, and Blake Bechen and Dane Schope each scored one as the Saints won in Midwest High School Hockey League play Saturday night. Dubuque also got assists from Schope, Tristan Priest, Malakhi Haley, Connor Lucas and Bechen, and Isaac Tillman made 16 saves in net.
Waterloo 2, Dubuque 1 — At Waterloo, Iowa: John Harrison scored one minute into overtime to lift the Warriors in the Midwest High School Hockey League game on Friday night. Dubuque forced overtime when Dane Schope scored a shorthanded goal at 15:53 of the second. Isaac Tillman made 28 saves in the loss.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Baker 66, Clarke 57 — At Kehl Center: Josh Meier had 18 points and Jordan Lake chipped in 14, but the Pride fell at home.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 79, Baker 68 — At Kehl Center: Makenna Haase’s 23-point, 14-rebound double-double led NIAA No. 8-ranked Clarke to the win. Morgan Pitz had 19 points and Nicole McDermott added 17.
Dubuque 59, Buena Vista 46 — At Stoltz Center: Tabria Thomas led the Spartans (6-5) with 18 points, while Morgan Meerstein chipped in 10.
Simpson 98, Loras 91 — At Loras AWC: Sami Martin had a game-high 25 points and Madison Haslow added 17, but the Duhawks (3-4) fell to No. 13-ranked Simpson.
WOMEN’s VOLLEYBALL
Simpson 3, Dubuque 2 — At Stoltz Center: Emma Powell led the way with 13 kills, but the Spartans fell in five sets.