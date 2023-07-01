ELLA OTTING
School: Cascade
College: Iowa State University
Recommended for you
Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA… High Honor Roll… IGHSAU Distinguished in Academic Achievement Award in 2022… Cascade Booster Club Scholarship… ISU Coercer Scholar… Louis Armstrong Jazz Award… Cascade High School Principal’s Award
GRACE RHOMBERG
School: Cascade High School
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter in track… one letter in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… Senior Scholar… Iowa Girl Award… High Honor Roll… Student Council… FBLA Member… Youth Swim Coach
MAGGIE SCHERBRING
School: Western Dubuque
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter in basketball… four letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: High Honor Roll… Academic All-District Award… MVC All-Academic Honors… 3.92 GPA… $10,000 Panther Achievement Award… Silver Cord… Coached little league volleyball and Dyersville city league
TRISTA SCHMIDT
School: Beckman Catholic
College: University of Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball… three letters in softball… three letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.32 GPA… National Honor Society Member… Panther Gold Scholarship… Mapes Endowed Scholarship… Delaware County Farm Bureau Scholarship… Dupaco R.W. Hoefer Foundation College Scholarship… Archbishop Beckamn Award… E. Wayne Cooley Award… Sister Mary Claire Scholarship… English Department Senior Academic Award… Graduated with Distinguished Honors… President’s Award for Educational Excellence
GIANNA SEND
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters in cheerleading
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.98 GPA... National Honor Society... Academic Letter Award... IHSAA Distinguished Academic Achievement Award... MVC All-Academic Honors... Key Club... FCA... Church Youth Group
DEVIN SIMON
School: Cascade High School
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball… four letters in basketball… four letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… Silver Cord… Iowa Governors Scholar… High Honor Roll… Booster Club Distinguished Athlete Scholarship… Iowa Flagship Award Scholarship…. Like-To-Know it Scholarship… FBLA Member… Student Council Member
SHEA STEFFEN
School: Beckman Catholic
College: Capri College Dubuque
Athletic highlights: one letter in volleyball… three letters in basketball… three letters in golf… five letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.10 GPA… Beckman Catholic Distinguished Athlete Award… Beckman Catholic Female Distinguished Athlete Award… Graduated with Distinguished Honors… President’s Award for Educational Excellence
ABAGAIL TASKER
School: Cassville
College: Southwest Tech-Physical Therapist Assistance
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball… one letter in basketball… four letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.88 GPA… Distinguished Honors… Youth Group… FFA Member… Student Council… National Honor Society… CNA License… Cassville Public Schools Foundation & Alumni Association Scholarship… Cassville Sports Boosters Scholarship… Dan & Marie Kane Scholarship… TES Scholarship… FFA & FFA Alumni Scholarship… Penny & Myra Eckstein Memorial Pool Scholarship… Joe & Suzanne Eckstein Healthcare Scholarship… Student Council… SWTC Cassville Community Scholarship… Cassville Girl Scouts Scholarship…
JULIA TOWNSEND
School: Galena High School
College: University of Alabama
Athletic highlights: three varsity letters in volleyball… one varsity letter in basketball… two varsity letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.06 GPA… Presidential Academic Achievement Award… NUIC Academic Award… IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award… Quill & Scroll Award… Galena Booster Club Scholarship… Student Council… National Honor Society… National Art Honor Society
MALIA WEBER
School: Potosi/Cassville
College: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball… four letters in softball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.9 GPA… National Honor Society… Gold Honor Cords… Athletic Boosters Scholarship… Kyle Vosberg FFA Alumni Scholarship… People’s State Bank Scholarship… Church Volunteer
ELLA WOODWORTH
School: Shullsburg High School
College: University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country… four letters in track & field… four letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.10 GPA… Honor Roll… Co-Valedictorian… Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship… Elks MVS Scholarship… Emily Franz Scholarship… Ervin Johnson and Phyllis Johnson Scholarship… David Hammer Memorial Scholarship… Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Scholarship… Shullsburg Lions Club Scholarship… Shullsburg Athletic Boosters Scholarship… Shullsburg Music Boosters Scholarship… US Grant Fever River Scholarship… American Red Cross Scholarship… Badger State Ethanol Scholarship… Royce Lyne Memorial Scholarship… Colony Brands Scholarship… Lafayette County 4-H Leaders Association Scholarship… FFA (six years)… 4H-Ammbassator (five years) Member (nine years)… Student Council