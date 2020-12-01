There has been a common thread in each of the last four games the Clarke University women’s basketball team has played, and it isn’t just the final result.
It’s been a different person leading the offensive output each night.
Tina Ubl scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and the Pride rolled past Mount Mercy, 82-46, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for their fourth consecutive victory.
Ubl, who added two assists, two steals and a block, is the fourth different player to lead the team in scoring during their current win streak. Emma Kelchen, Makenna Haase and Gianna Michels have also led Clarke (5-1, 3-1 Heart of America Conference) in scoring during the streak.
Michels, a Bellevue product, finished with 14 points on Monday, adding seven rebounds and two steals. Fellow Bellevue alum Kelchen added 11 points and four boards, and Haase had 10 points and five rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade 46, Bellevue Marquette 39 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cooper Rausch scored 16 points, Luke Ruggeberg added 10, and the Cougars beat the Mohawks in the season opener for both teams. Carson Michels scored a game-high 31 points for Marquette.