Dubuque-area bowlers brought home a pair of golds and a pair of silvers from the 57th annual Iowa Family Doubles state tournament earlier this month at Champion Bowl in Ottumwa.
Robby and Ethan Michels won the Father/Son Prep division with a 1,507 and received a plaque and $300 scholarship. They won by 42 pins over Joseph and Landen Gloar, of Davenport.
Shannon and Laikyn Cottrell won the Mother/Son Bantam division by one pin with a 1,505 to bring home a plaque and $300 scholarship. Lynn Schmidt and Maverick Ehrle of Cedar Rapids took second.
In the Father/Son Bantam division Ben and Laikyn Cottrell took second for the second consecutive year with a 1,472 to earn a medal and $150 scholarship. And, in the Mother/Daughter Bantam division Shannon and Braelyn Cottrell finished second by just two pins with a 1,504 to claim a medal and $150 scholarship.
The Michels and Cottrell families both represented Round Two bowling center in Peosta, Iowa, at the state tournament.
In the Family Doubles tournament, bowlers advance to the state event through district play on Dec. 3-4 and local qualifying events Oct. 1-16. Dubuque competitors were assigned to District 6 at Leisure Lanes in Davenport, Iowa.
The tournament is sponsored by the Iowa State USBC and includes four divisions and four classifications. It is handicapped at 90% of 450.
Dubuque bowlers claimed six championships at the district level, and three other tandems finished in the top three to advance to the state tournament.
The district champions include:
Father/Son Bantam - Ben Cottrell and Laikyn Cottrell (age 6), 1390
Father/Son Sr - Roger Poling (Hempstead bowling coach) and Matt Poling, 1,447
Also, Robby Michels and Ethan Michels finished third in the Father/Son Prep division with a 1,411; Danny Kennedy and Ella Kennedy took second in the Father/Daugher Prep division with a 1,338; and Jeff Pregler and Ava Pregler finished second in the
Father/Daughter Major Senior division with a 1,420.
JUNIOR BIG TEN SET TO BEGIN
The qualifying rounds for the Sedona Staffing Services Jr. Big Ten tournament wrapped up this weekend, and head-to-head competition is scheduled to begin Jan. 28. The finals are set for Feb. 26 at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque.
Last year, 11-year-old Roosevelt Middle School student Landon Neese earned the top prize of a $1,400 scholarship by defeating Dubuque Senior 12th grader Aidin Bettcher in the championship match. Neese went undefeated in the handicapped, double-elimination tournament. Bettcher landed a $650 scholarship.
ZAPF ROLLS 824 AT COBRA
Jeff Zapf, of Farley, Iowa, had quite the night Tuesday at Cobra Lanes in his hometown. He rolled a 267-300-257 for a 824 series in league play.
