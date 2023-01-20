Dubuque-area bowlers brought home a pair of golds and a pair of silvers from the 57th annual Iowa Family Doubles state tournament earlier this month at Champion Bowl in Ottumwa.

Robby and Ethan Michels won the Father/Son Prep division with a 1,507 and received a plaque and $300 scholarship. They won by 42 pins over Joseph and Landen Gloar, of Davenport.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.