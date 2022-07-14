If Cascade and Dyersville Beckman Catholic meet one more time this summer, it will be for an Iowa Class 2A state championship.
The two tradition-rich Dubuque County schools were placed in opposite brackets for next week’s eight-team tournament at historic Merchants Park in Carroll.
Three-time defending state champion Van Meter (36-0) earned the No. 1 seed and will face Carroll Kuemper (20-16) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the last quarterfinal of the day. Beckman (24-13) meets Dike-New Hartford (26-3) at 4:30 p.m.
On the bottom side of the bracket, Estherville Lincoln Central (31-2) received the No. 2 seed and will face Truro Interstate-35 (24-6) at 11 a.m. in the first quarterfinal. Cascade (20-5) plays River Valley Conference rival Mid-Prairie (18-10) at 1:30 p.m.
Western Dubuque graduate Eben Baumhover coaches top-ranked Van Meter, which can add its name to the record books next week. Only 11 programs in Iowa history have gone undefeated in winning state championships. Beckman accomplished the feat by going 21-0 in 1968, and Twin Cedars became the last team to join the club by going 36-0 in Class 1A.
Next week’s Class 1A tournament, also in Carroll, includes undefeated and top-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s.
Cascade defeated Mid-Prairie, 3-0, on June 9 in Cascade during a stretch that helped establish the Cougars on a state level. Following losses to state-ranked Anamosa and Jesup, Cascade scored wins over Mid-Prairie, Iowa City Regina and Beckman in a span of 30 hours to jump-start a six-game winning streak.
Cascade senior right-hander Jack Carr struck out five, scattered four hits and walked one batter in a 90-pitch shutout victory over Mid-Prairie. Tanner Simon and Justin Roling drove in runs for the Cougars, who had just four hits against three pitchers — Alex Bean, Brady Weber and Landry Gingerich.
The following night, Cascade jumped to a quick start and held off Beckman, 6-3, in a non-conference game at American Legion Ballpark in Cascade. Ty Frasher and Mason Otting drove in two runs each, Simon and Otting had two hits apiece, and D.J. Soper allowed three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings to earn the pitching win. Cade Rausch earned the save with 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball.
Beckman’s Nate Offerman went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Luke Sigwarth went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Beckman in the loss to Cascade. Offerman went the distance on the mound to take the loss.
