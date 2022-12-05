IOWA CITY — Tony Cassioppi’s 9-2 victory over No. 9 Sam Schuyler propelled the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to an 18-15 victory over No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday afternoon in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
With the dual tied 15-15, Cassioppi had three takedowns and piled up 2:46 of riding time to clinch Iowa’s 18th straight victory in the series. The Hawkeyes moveD to 6-0 this season.
The Hawkeyes and Cyclones split the 10 matches in the dual, but the difference was Iowa posted three bonus-point victories — major decisions by Spencer Lee, Cobe Siebrecht and Nelson Brands. Iowa ended Iowa State’s 18-dual winning streak and improved to 12-0 with the Dan Gable Traveling Trophy on the line.
Lee, the nation’s No. 1 ranked 125 pounder, made his season debut and came out with a flurry with two takedowns and two four-point near falls to build a 12-2 first-period lead. Lee finished with 1:23 of riding time to post a 16-5 major decision victory over Corey Cabanban to give Iowa a 4-0 lead.
Iowa also got a victory from No. 2 Real Woods at 141 in his Hawkeye and Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut — a 4-2 win over 10th-ranked Casey Swiderski.
Iowa State got wins from Ramazan Attasauov (133), Paniro Johnson (149), David Carr (165), Marcus Coleman (184) and Yonger Bastida (197) with four of the five wins coming by two or fewer points.
