IOWA CITY — Tony Cassioppi’s 9-2 victory over No. 9 Sam Schuyler propelled the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to an 18-15 victory over No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday afternoon in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

With the dual tied 15-15, Cassioppi had three takedowns and piled up 2:46 of riding time to clinch Iowa’s 18th straight victory in the series. The Hawkeyes moveD to 6-0 this season.

