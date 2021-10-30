Connor Kurth scored twice, and the Dubuque Fighting Saints matched a season high for goals on Friday night in a 7-4 victory at Muskegon.
The Saints improved to 5-0-2-2 and remained one of only two USHL teams unbeaten in regulation time. Dubuque wraps up a two-game weekend with another meeting in Muskegon tonight.
Stephen Halliday gave Dubuque the early lead at 15:41 of the first period. He intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, then worked a give-and-go with Kurth on the left wing before cutting to the net and tucking a shot into a wide-open net behind goalie Platon Zadorozhny for his fourth goal of the season.
Kurth doubled the lead on Dubuque’s first power play. Zadorozhny stopped Nikita Borodayenko’s initial shot, but the rebound found Ryan Beck at the left point. Beck moved the puck to Kurth at the side of the net, and Kurth scored on his forehand into the far corner of the net for his sixth of the season at 7:52 of the second period.
Muskegon cut the deficit in half 1:48 later on Nick Peluso’s shot from the left circle.
Dubuque regained the two-goal lead on William Hallen’s first career USHL goal during a delayed penalty call at 11:06 of the second. Max Montes drove the right wing and backhanded a pass through the slot to Hallen, who went down to one knee to wire a shot inside the right post.
Just 23 seconds later, Phillip Tresca converted a breakaway to beat goalie Philip Svedeback.
But Kurth answered at 12:24 with his team-high seventh of the season to make it 4-2. Beck made a backhanded clearing pass from his own zone to set up a 2-on-1 for Kurth and Halliday. Kurth took the shot and beat Zadorozhny to the short side.
Again, Muskegon pulled within a goal on a breakaway tally, this time from Quinn Hutson at the 16:35 mark.
Saints captain Riley Stuart made it 5-3 with his second goal of the season. Austin Oravetz intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and fed Stuart, who blasted a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle past Zadorozhny.
Borodayenko stretched the lead to 6-3 at 5:50 of the third. He pushed the puck ahead from his own zone to set up a 3-on-1 the other way. Kenny Connors took the initial shot, and Borodayenko scored when the puck began to trickle behind Zadorozhny.
Hutson scored his second goal of the game 4:22 later to make it 6-4. But Beck scored into an empty net at the 17:30 mark after pickpocketing a Muskegon defender.