Emma Lawrence, a Benton, Wis., native, won individual gold medals in the 110 hurdles (14.10) and 400 hurdles (1:01.40) to help the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s team championship title with 293.5 points on Saturday in La Crosse, Wis.
Lawrence was also part of the first-place 4x100 relay team for the Eagles.
Platteville finished eighth with 48 points and got individual wins from Gwen Orr in the 100 (11.74) and 200 (24.44), while Shullsburg, Wis., grad Brianna Leahy won the shot put (14.64m).
Oshkosh edged La Crosse for the men’s team title, 174-173. Platteville finished sixth with 87.5 points and got two silver-medal finishes from Cade VanHout in the 100 (10.29) and 200 (21.18). Ben Vevreka took second in the discus (49.5m).
Parker has big day for Loras — At Rock Bowl: The Loras women’s track team continued its incredible season with another stellar performance at the Dr. Tucker Open.
Kassie Parker broke the facilities record with her win in the 1,500-meter run in 4.27.65. The 4x100 team also broke the Rock Bowl record in 46.42.
Dubuque Senior grad Stevie Lambe won the 400 in 56.38 and was among the winners for the Duhawks.
Loras and Dubuque won a combined 26 events during the open.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 3, Park 0 — At Ozark, Mo.: Tyson Tucker struck out nine over a complete-game shutout effort to lead the Pride in the opening game of the Heart of America Conference tournament. Bryce Simon and Taigo Sato had two hits each.
UW-Whitewater 7-7, UW-Platteville 3-4 — At Platteville, Wis.: Ross Krist and Jonathan Kelso homered, but Whitewater scored four runs in the 12th to win Game 1. The Warhawks scored seven runs over the final two innings of Game 2 to sweep the doubleheader. Ben Espinoza homered for UW-P.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Nebraska Wesleyan 7, Dubuque 4 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Cayla Cavanagh homered and Callie Dutton went 3-for-3, but the Spartans’ season came to an end with a loss to the Prairie Wolves in the American Rivers Conference tournament semifinals.
PREP SOFTBALL
Scales Mound/River Ridge 14, Milledgeville 1 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: Mickayala Bass and Laiken Haas each doubled twice to lead Scales Mound/River Ridge in a rout.
Platteville 8, Potosi/Cassville 5 — At Platteville, Wis.: Ava Graney went 3-for-3, and Kiah Williams had three RBIs to lead the Hillmen past Potosi/Cassville.
Southwestern 13, Darlington 6 — At Darlington, Wis.: Hanna Brant went 3-for-5, Allie Stanton, Jadyn Mess, Alana Splinter, and Lucy Freiburger added two hits each, and the Wildcats bested the Redbirds on Friday.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Dyersville Beckman 326, Mediapolis 395 — At Wapello, Iowa: Nate Offerman once again earned medalist honors with a round of 72 at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club. Luke Harwick (80), Thomas Their (86), and Noah Boge (88) also scored for Beckman.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Feyen leads tri-op — At Winnebago, Ill.: Dawson Feyen won the 200 (22.45) and 400 (50.17) to lead Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge to a first-place team finish at the Winnebago Boys Invite on Friday. The tri-op (144.5) narrowly edged Winnebago (137.5).
PREP BASEBALL
Warriors drop pair — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Brevin Lee, Angel Reyes, and Brody Tashner each had two hits in a 10-4 Game 1 loss to Stillman Valley. Lee had two more hits in Game 2, but the Cardinals completed the sweep, 8-2.
Warren/Stockton 10, Forreston 8 — At Warren, Ill.: Austin Chumbler and Caleb Mammoser had two RBIs each as the WarHawks held off a late Forreston rally.
Ashton/Franklin Center 4, River Ridge/Scales Mound 1 — At Hanover, Ill.: Zayden Ellsworth went 2-for-3, but the co-op managed just five hits on Friday.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Davenport North 5, Bellevue Marquette 3 — At Davenport, Iowa: Mika Lensker scored twice, and Logan Kloser added another goal, but the Mohawks fell on the road.
Cedar Valley Christian 3, Clayton Ridge 2 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Kylar Millard and Jace Fassbinder scored, but Clayton Ridge fell at home on Friday.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Bobcats split — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Carson Schute and Kayden Singh won in singles and teamed up for the match-clinching win in doubles as the Bobcats beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 5-4. Singh earned a singles win in WD’s 5-1 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Dubuque Budweisers 7, Dyersville 3 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Tyler Loso and James Wood went 2-for-4 for the Buds as they surged ahead with a four-run sixth inning. Owen Huehnergarth homered for the Whitehawks.