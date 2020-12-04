Iowa Class 1A No. 1-ranked Aidan Noonan (132 pounds) won by fall in his first match of the season and Casey Koppes added a pin at 152 as Cascade beat Bellevue, 63-18, on Thursday night in Iowa City.
Noonan, a two-time state champion who over the summer committed to wrestle at Wyoming, won by forfeit in the Cougars’ 38-36 loss to host Iowa City Regina. The Regals beat Bellevue, 45-6.
Cascade won eight weights by forfeit against the Comets. Cade Rausch won a 9-2 decision at 195 pounds for the Cougars, and Bellevue’s Jacob Waller won by fall in 33 seconds at 182.
Will Steinbeck won by forfeit at 113 for Bellevue’s only win against Regina.
Cascade’s Hunter Vogel (145) won by fall against the Regals. Carson Staner (138), Gabe Lange (195), Cory Bradtke-Stelken (106) and Trever Freiburger (120) picked up forfeit victories.
West Delaware 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 18 — At Waverly, Iowa: Jadyn Peyton (160 pounds), Jared Voss (170), Cael Meyer (182), Carson Petlon (285), Brayden Maury (105), Blake Engel (126) and Staveley Maury (138) each won by fall as the Hawks beat the Go-Hawks in their season opener.
Blazers go 2-1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Jason Koopman (285 pounds) won by fall three times in a combined 2 minutes and 42 seconds as Dyersville Beckman beat Vinton-Shellsburg (45-27) and Center Point-Urbana (54-20) and lost to North Linn (42-29) in a quadrangular. Nick Hageman (145) and Mason Recker (152) also went 3-0 for the Trailblazers.
Vikings go 1-2 — At Elkader, Iowa: Peyton Gaul (113 pounds) had two pins among his three victories and Dawson Bergan went 3-0 at 120 as Edgewood-Colesburg went 2-1 at the Central Elkader quadrangular. The Vikings beat the host Warriors, 42-28, but lost to Postville (60-24) and the West Delaware junior varsity (60-15).
BOYS BOWLING
Waterloo West 3,316; Western Dubuque 3,101 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Jacob Butcher rolled a 418 series and Ben Heiberger added a 405, but it wasn’t enough to get the Bobcats past the Wahawks.
GIRLS BOWLING
Western Dubuque 2,762; Waterloo West 2,670 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Sara Horsfield threw a 220-265—485 series, Ceci Daly added a 221-215—436, and the Bobcats beat the Wahawks.