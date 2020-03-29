SECOND TEAM
Cascade • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: Behind Nicole McDermott, Dolphin became the next most reliable scorer for the Cougars, dropping 11.5 points per game and a team-best 52 made 3-pointers on the season. She was named Class 2A all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and played a key part in Cascade’s undefeated run to the state semifinals.
Stockton • Junior • Guard
Breakdown: The sharpshooting point guard ran the show for the Blackhawks and received Illinois Class 1A all-state honorable mention honors to go along with unanimous all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference first team. She’s been a key player in Stockton’s revival that included a trip to the state title game two years ago.
Maq. Valley • Junior • Guard
Breakdown: Imler was a force for the Wildcats, averaging 15 points per game and sinking a team-best 45 treys on the season. She added 104 assists and received Class 2A all-state second team recognition.
Mineral Point • Senior • Forward
Breakdown: The Pointers powered to sectionals this year behind Johnson’s prowess in the post, averaging a double-double of 12.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while earning SWAL Player of the Year honors.
Bellevue Marquette • Sr. • For.
Breakdown: Peters was another player who did it all for the Mohawks, earning IGCA all-state honors by averaging 16.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game. She shined in Des Moines, helping Marquette reach the 1A state semifinals in consecutive seasons.
THIRD TEAM
Platteville • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: The all-Southwest Wisconsin Conference first team point guard was a pivotal playmaker for the Hillmen in their quest for the Division 3 state tournament. Nies was second on the team with 14.3 points per game and led the Hillmen with 131 assists.
Prairie du Chien • Soph. • Guard
Breakdown: Krahn earned all-Southwest Wisconsin Conference first-team honors behind a standout season of averaging 21 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. She lifted the Blackhawks many times and helped push Platteville in sectionals, and she’s still got two years to go.
Dubuque Senior • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: In the clutch the Rams knew to get the ball to Noel, who never shied away from a big shot. The all-Mississippi Valley Conference second team pick averaged 10.5 points behind a team-best 52 makes from downtown, many of which came in key moments.
Maq. Valley • Junior • Forward
Breakdown: Tucker formed a tenacious 1-2 punch with Ella Imler for the Wildcats, earning Class 2A all-state third team recognition behind averaging 15 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She added 88 steals and 21 blocks.
Cuba City • Senior • Forward
Breakdown: While rarely the tallest post at 5-foot-8, Holzemer left her mark with the Cubans as a first-team all-SWAL selection and topped 1,000 career points in her stellar career. She averaged 11.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season.
FOURTH TEAM
Dubuque Wahlert • Junior • Guard
Breakdown: King is another example of a player doing it all for the Golden Eagles, who were very competitive in the MVC this season. King averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals per contest, while also acting as a spark plug on the defensive end.
Shullsburg • Junior • Guard
Breakdown: Another player who did about everything, Alt was a first-team all-Six Rivers West selection behind 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. An ultimate team player who pushed the Miners to 19 wins this season.
Bellevue • Senior • Guard
Breakdown: Banowetz was a high-octane player who attacked on both ends of the floor for the Comets, leading to an all-River Valley Conference season behind averages of 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals per game.
Cascade • Senior • Forward
Breakdown: The role of defensive catalyst is a big one for the Cougars, and Simon was more than up to the task. She used her lengthy 5-10 frame to record 81 blocks this season, good for eighth-best in all of Iowa. She shattered the program record with 224 blocks in her career.
East Dubuque • Senior • Center
Breakdown: Middendorf closed a terrific run with the Warriors as a unanimous all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference first-team selection. She was the defensive general for the Warriors, and if Middendorf was having a big game, ED usually was in the win column.