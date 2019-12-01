Declan Schemmel scored 13 points and Cole Heller added 11 as the East Dubuque boys basketball team swept to the Turkey Tournament title with a 61-58 victory over Fulton on Saturday in Hanover, Ill.
Zach Schulting added eight points as the Warriors improved to 4-0. In their first game on Saturday, Heller scored 15 points in a 51-15 thrashing of Pearl City.
Galena 52, Dakota 49 — At Hanover, Ill.: Ethan Hefel scored 13 points and Sam Hesselbacher added 12 as the Pirates used a 20-11 run in the fourth quarter to win.
Fulton 62, River Ridge (Ill.) 56 — At Hanover, Ill.: Jayden Patterson dropped 16 points and Andrew Merkle had 14, but the Wildcats fell in a close game to Fulton.
Dakota 68, Scales Mound 43 — At Hanover, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 20 points, but the Hornets lost to Dakota.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors drop 2 — At Rock Island, Ill.: East Dubuque (2-5) dropped games to Rock Island Alleman, 35-23, and Knoxville, 56-46, at the Rock Island Alleman Thanksgiving Shootout.
Galena 67, United Township 49 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Sami Wasmund scored 18 points and Mackenzie Muehleip added 17 as the Pirates rolled at the Rock Island Alleman Thanksgiving shootout.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 100, Millikin 85 — At Stoltz Center: Mitch Burger scored a game-high 33 points and Avery Butler added 18 points and 13 rebounds as UD (5-0) pulled away in the second half.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 92, MSOE 30 — At Loras AWC: Marissa Schroeder scored 17 points as the NCAA Division III No. 17-ranked Duhawks (6-0) crushed Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Coe 62, UW-Platteville 50 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers (5-1) were sluggish on the offensive end and dropped their first game of the season.