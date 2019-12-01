Declan Schemmel scored 13 points and Cole Heller added 11 as the East Dubuque boys basketball team swept to the Turkey Tournament title with a 61-58 victory over Fulton on Saturday in Hanover, Ill.

Zach Schulting added eight points as the Warriors improved to 4-0. In their first game on Saturday, Heller scored 15 points in a 51-15 thrashing of Pearl City.

Galena 52, Dakota 49 — At Hanover, Ill.: Ethan Hefel scored 13 points and Sam Hesselbacher added 12 as the Pirates used a 20-11 run in the fourth quarter to win.

Fulton 62, River Ridge (Ill.) 56 — At Hanover, Ill.: Jayden Patterson dropped 16 points and Andrew Merkle had 14, but the Wildcats fell in a close game to Fulton.

Dakota 68, Scales Mound 43 — At Hanover, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 20 points, but the Hornets lost to Dakota.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Warriors drop 2 — At Rock Island, Ill.: East Dubuque (2-5) dropped games to Rock Island Alleman, 35-23, and Knoxville, 56-46, at the Rock Island Alleman Thanksgiving Shootout.

Galena 67, United Township 49 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Sami Wasmund scored 18 points and Mackenzie Muehleip added 17 as the Pirates rolled at the Rock Island Alleman Thanksgiving shootout.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Dubuque 100, Millikin 85 — At Stoltz Center: Mitch Burger scored a game-high 33 points and Avery Butler added 18 points and 13 rebounds as UD (5-0) pulled away in the second half.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Loras 92, MSOE 30 — At Loras AWC: Marissa Schroeder scored 17 points as the NCAA Division III No. 17-ranked Duhawks (6-0) crushed Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Coe 62, UW-Platteville 50 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers (5-1) were sluggish on the offensive end and dropped their first game of the season.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.