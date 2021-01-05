PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien Blackhawks are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference after a dominant 56-40 win over Lancaster on Tuesday night.
The Blackhawks (7-0, 3-0), ranked No. 2 in Division 3, handed the Arrows their first loss while using a 19-0 run to end the first half.
“Everything starts with our defense, and we were able to mix it up on them tonight,” Prairie du Chien coach Paula Shedivy said. “We knew we needed to stop their penetration, so we went to a zone and that worked out well for us.”
Prairie du Chien held Lancaster to just 23 percent shooting from the field in the first half on 6-of-26 shooting.
The Arrows (11-1, 3-1) pulled to 17-15 on a 3-pointer from Kiley Kelly with 9:41 remaining, but it was all Prairie du Chien after that. The Blackhawks got nine first-half points from senior Makenzie Knapp and junior Lily Krahn as they took a 36-15 lead into the second half.
“We have a lot of girls who can step up and score points for us, and tonight Makenzie was able to do that for us, especially in the first half,” Shedivy said. “She did a great job for us on the boards as well.”
The Arrows were never able to get into a rhythm in the second half as the Blackhawks continued to pull away. Prairie du Chien was led by Krahn with 20 points, while Knapp added 11. Sophomore Teagan Radloff added nine points.
“The only thing we are guaranteed this season is right now, so we are just taking every game as a single elimination,” Shedivy said. “We are thankful for every chance we get to play. There are always things we can work on, and we are going to use those things as building blocks for our next game.”
The Arrows, who went 1-for-12 from 3-point range in the second half, were led by senior Kiley Kelly with 13 points. Junior Tatianna Place added nine and junior Bridee Burks was right behind with eight.