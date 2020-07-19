It was the kind of effort Malarie Huseman has given all season.
Gutty, gritty and at times, dominant.
Hempstead’s senior ace right-hander delivered another solid performance in the circle, but the Mustangs fell one timely hit short as their season came to an end on Saturday, 3-2, at the hands of Davenport West in an Iowa Class 5A regional semifinal at Hempstead High School.
“Tomorrow the sun is going to come up and its going to be a beautiful day,” Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz said. “We are so happy that we got to have a season. We didn’t miss a game because of anything happening so we were so fortunate there. I have six seniors that were able to get closure to their high school careers.”
The visiting Falcons started the scoring early in the first inning when Kaitlyn Powell, who was 3-for-3 on the night, delivered a two-out single. She came all the way around to score on Abby Smith’s double that was just out of the reach of Hempstead left-fielder Emmalee Ryder, giving West an early 1-0 advantage.
Huseman and Davenport West pitcher Rylee Rommel took matters into their own hands at that point, as they didn’t allow a runner past second base for the next three innings.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth when it looked like the Mustangs were poised to tie the game. Carissa Elskamp led off with a single and advanced to second on pinch-hitter Oliva Francois’ bunt single, putting runners at first and second with no outs. Davenport West then caught a failed bunt attempt and doubled off Francois at first.
With a runner at second and two outs, Kaylie Springer’s grounder bounced off the glove of first baseman Ashlyn Utterback but took a fortunate hop into the hands of second baseman Alexandria Smith, backing up the play. She quickly fired home in time to get Elskamp on a bang-bang play at the plate, keep the score at 1-0.
Davenport West added two more runs in the sixth, again with Powell and Smith doing the damage. With one out, Powell laced a triple to right field. She came around to score on Smith’s double down the left-field line, making the score 2-0.
West catcher Mackenzie Harland flew out to Hempstead second baseman Carleigh Hodgson in short right field. With Smith attempting to tag and advance to third, Hodgson’s throw got by Elskamp, allowing her to score and put the Falcons up, 3-0.
Hempstead showed their resiliency in the bottom half. After a one-out walk to Huseman, catcher Jadyn Glab roped a ground-rule double to center, coming inches from a home run.
“I think we picked up our energy after we got a few people on base,” Glab said. “I think we’re really good at that for the most part and that’s what kept us going,”
Micki Blean and Elskamp followed with RBI singles, cutting the deficit to 3-2. After a pop out to first for the second out, Ryder hit a sinking liner to center that seemed destined to score two runs and give the Mustangs the lead. But, hard-charging Davenport West centerfielder Ashley Smith made a sensational diving catch to preserve her team’s lead.
The Mustangs went quietly in the seventh, ending their season at 15-6.
Huseman, who took the circle for the final time as a Mustang and will continue her career at Indian Hills Community College in the fall, went the distance. She gave up only five hits while striking out eight.
“I did as much as I could have done. I held them pretty good,” she said. “It comes down to our attitude, we need to stay positive and we did.”