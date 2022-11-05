Tye Crist opened the scoring, and Darlington never looked back.
Crist’s touchdown run gave the Redbirds an early 6-0 advantage, and Darlington cruised to a 20-6 victory over previously unbeaten Kenosha St. Joseph in a WIAA Division 6 state quarterfinal matchup on Friday in Kenosha, Wis.
The Redbirds (11-1) will carry a 10-game winning streak into next Friday’s state semifinal matchup with Mondovi. That contest will take place at a neutral site location to be determined.
PREP DIVING
Kolker qualifies for state — At Hempstead: Dubuque Hempstead senior Grace Kolker finished fourth in the Dubuque Regional meet with an 11-dives score of 367.10 on Thursday night to grab the 32nd and final spot in next week’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state meet at Marshalltown. Waterloo West’s Avery Hogan won the regional title with a 474.65, while Iowa City High’s Greta Stanier took second with a 403.05, and Decorah’s Brinley Krivachek placed third with a 385.40. Kolker entered the meet as the No. 6 seed with a season-best score of 329.55.
The Clinton Regional meet also took place at Hempstead on Thursday night. Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Natalie Freeman won the title with a 481.05. Iowa City West’s Kamila Swanson (416.15), Pleasant Valley’s Maddie Glaus (389.40) and Iowa City West’s Ainsley Young (383.50) also qualified for state.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Tri-op duo running at state today — The East Dubuque/Galena/River Ridge duo of Avery Engle and Arianna Pedrin will compete in the Illinois Class 1A state cross country meet today in Peoria. Engle, a junior, ran a 5K time of 20:01 to finish 11th, and Pedrin, a senior, clocked a 20:29 to take 14th at the Oregon Sectional meet last weekend. The top 10 individuals not on state qualifying teams advanced to state.
