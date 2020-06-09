With his newfound freedom on social media, Keith Duncan issued a simple message.
“Iowa football got better today,” the Hawkeyes’ fifth-year senior placekicker tweeted Monday.
For three days, wave after wave of former players lodged allegations of mistreatment on the basis of race within the University of Iowa program, some specifically naming strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, though others seemed to indict offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the son of the head coach.
Monday marked the first day for players to report back to campus for voluntary workouts.
Hopefully it served as a real first step for Iowa to move forward after dozens of former players said they were subjected to racially insensitive comments at Iowa and felt the program’s culture didn’t allow players to be themselves.
Doyle, who issued his own statement Sunday defending himself, was placed on administrative leave on Saturday pending an independent review of the strength and conditioning program.
It was swift action by head coach Kirk Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta.
More will be needed in the weeks and months to come.
In a Zoom meeting with media on Sunday, Ferentz said he had begun addressing the issues of players not feeling comfortable being themselves in the football facility by relaxing the dress code — players are now allowed to wear hats, hoodies and earrings.
OK? I’m not sure why they weren’t allowed to do so before. I understand requiring players to wear jackets and ties on game days; shouldn’t they be allowed to dress the same as other students on their way to and from practice?
The biggest problem for any athlete will always be standing up to a person of authority. Especially when they control their playing time.
Ferentz pledging to create a panel of former players to serve as an advocate for current players — giving them a conduit to address problems of any sort within the program — is a major step and hopefully will allow players to speak up if they experience something out of line.
Lifting the Twitter ban — a policy that never really made sense to me from a First Amendment standpoint — was another major step.
And players certainly didn’t hold back in delivering a message.
Safety Kaevon Merriweather kept it straight and to the point in his tweet. If watching a player peacefully protesting police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem brings up feelings of anger, you aren’t going to want to pay attention to the Hawkeyes this year.
“If you can not support us right now with this movement and with our team taking a knee during the national anthem, DO NOT support us during the football season,” Merriweather wrote in a statement that had been retweeted by dozens of teammates, white and black alike, reiterating a message that was met with a mix of positive and negative comments from fans.
“DO NOT watch our games on tv. DO NOT come up to us when you want photos. DO NOT ask us to give your kids autographs,” Merriweather continued. “DON’T COME TO US EXPECTING US TO DO FOR YOU WHEN YOU CAN’T SUPPORT THE BLACK ATHLETES ON THIS TEAM AND THE DECISIONS WE MAKE AS A TEAM. I would rather play in front of 1,000 fans who care about us as people outside of football and what we are standing for than 70,000 fans who only care about us when we are in uniform and on the field entertaining them.”
By the way, that message was retweeted by the official Twitter account of the football program.
Personally, I am all for this.
Taking a knee during the anthem has never been about the flag or the military — and those soldiers held up as a political prop on this issue, whether they agree with it or not, fought to preserve the right Colin Kaepernick was exercising when he first took a knee.
But that’s a whole different column.
Allowing players to express their opinions on social media should have never been an issue at Iowa. An agreement between coaches and players last week allowed players to post one preapproved tweet per month — a process put in motion after Ferentz listened to players.
That kind of censorship, to me, is ridiculous. But the policy has since been changed to allow unlimited tweets.
The Hawkeyes have taken advantage. Iowa appears to have a pretty unified unit heading into the fall.
“Today I went through something that I would have never in my life thought I’d go through,” offensive lineman Noah Fenske said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “When I joined this team last year I expected to join an elite football team with talented players but never in my life did I expect to join a team full of brave men who want nothing but positive change. I’ll be honest many tears rolled down my face during an hour and a half meeting of raw emotion and pain that we as players have felt during our short or long periods at Iowa. This program means so much to me and so much to so many of them. I’m thankful for every word that was expressed. We will get through this and there will be change. All I can ask from Hawk fans out there is that if you don’t support the change that us Iowa football players are pushing for, go find yourself a new team to cheer for because this is far greater than football.”
The Hawkeyes may lose some fans over this change. But they will likely gain more as a result of becoming more inclusive and welcoming.
There is still plenty of work left to be done.
But, perhaps Iowa football did get better.