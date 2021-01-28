Peter Ragen poured in 20 points Wednesday night to lead the University of Dubuque men’s basketball team to an 86-71 victory over Coe College at the Stoltz Center in the American Rivers Conference opener for both schools.
Patrick Mayfield chipped in 19 points, while Trent Fitzpatrick added 11 points and Sam Kilburg had 10. Former Cascade prep standout Brock Simon led the Spartans with eight rebounds and chipped in five points. Dubuque moved to 5-0 overall.
Jarad Kruse led the Kohawks with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Clarke game postponed —The Clarke at William Penn game was postponed out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the teams at the request of Clarke. A make-up date has yet to be established.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dubuque 65, Coe 55 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Tabria Thomas scored 13 points, while Vanessa Eniola added 12 and Kathleen Mathias chipped in 10 to help the Spartans level their A-R-C record at 1-1. The Spartans outscored Coe, 24-14, in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
Jackie Feldt led Coe with 17 points.
Clarke 84, William Penn 62 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Tina Ubl, Giana Michels and Emma Kelchen scored 14 points apiece, Nicole McDermott tossed in 12 and Makenna Haase added 10 to lead the Pride (14-1, 10-1 Heart of America Conference). Haase also pulled down 10 rebounds. Brittany West led the Statesmen with 18 points.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Mustangs honored — The Mississippi Valley Conference selected Dubuque Hempstead’s George Holesinger as its Valley Division athlete of the year and Rick Loeffelholz and his staff as the coaching staff of the year following this weekend’s league meets. The Mustangs won their four-team pod that included Cedar Falls, Dubuque Senior and Waterloo. Holesinger won all four of his events — the 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. The victory in the final relay secured the team victory over Cedar Falls.