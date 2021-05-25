All season long, the Western Dubuque girls golf team has expressed how much work they’ve put in to get to where they are this season.
In one week’s time, where they are will be the Iowa state golf meet.
Bobcats freshman phenom McKenna Stackis won medalist honors with a 78, and senior Hannah Fangmann was right behind with an 84 to place fourth, as WD scored a 356 and finished runner-up by 2 strokes to Cedar Falls at an Iowa Class 4A regional meet on Monday at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa.
“It feels really good, especially knowing that we haven’t made it to state in a few years,” Stackis said. “All the hard work we’ve put in, it’s a really great feeling with so much hard work that’s gone into this. I think this is a really big confidence boost for us.”
Junior twins Ella Kluesner (10th place with a 95) and Hanna Kluesner (15th with a 99) rounded out WD’s score as the Bobcats booked their first trip to the state meet as a team in seven years.
“The girls really put in the time during the season, and this was their first goal at the start of the season. They wanted to qualify for state,” WD coach Amy Haldeman said. “McKenna had a great day. As a freshman to win this, it’s just awesome and really incredible. Hannah played well. Ella and Hanna didn’t quite play up to their abilities, and they know that, but still it was good enough to get us there.
“We dedicated the day to Gabi (Fagerlind) and her family. She couldn’t be with us today, with her (deceased) brother being buried today. The girls were a little nervous, but came around and did a great job.”
This year’s Iowa state meets will be contested next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1-2.
“We’ve practiced our butts off all year,” Hanna Kluesner said. “It was so worth it in the end. It was the thrill of the moment to find out we made it after all we’ve worked for.”
Dubuque Senior played in the same regional as the Bobcats and placed seventh. Kylie Felderman and Olivia Duschen each shot 99s, while Mya Beau added a 104 and Paige Lewis a 121.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Morgan Hawkins checked another item off her list of season goals, shooting a 76 and finishing third overall at a 4A regional to secure her third trip to state at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville.
“It’s awesome going back, and again it’s an item off my checklist,” said Hawkins, a senior who will continue her career at the University of Dubuque. “This is the last thing I wanted to do. I thought I played really well with no bogeys and was just consistent, getting a lot of pars.
“My goal at state is to get in the top 10. When I’ve been there before, I haven’t played my best, and I really want to work my way up the leaderboard.”
The Mustangs just missed the cut as a team, finishing third with a 358 and only 5 strokes behind runner-up Linn-Mar. Emma Daughetee fired an 87, while Annika Neumann shot a 92 and Ava Neumann added a 103.
“We were all so disappointed,” Hawkins said. “We beat (Iowa City) Liberty, which was our goal, but then Linn-Mar snuck in and surprised us. Emma had a great round and we all played pretty well, and we gave us a chance. It was a fun year though.”
The 4A state meet will be competed at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.
Another tough spring of playing mostly higher competition once again paid off for Dubuque Wahlert, as the Golden Eagles shot a 378 and ran away with a Class 3A regional title at Springbrook Country Club in DeWitt. The Eagles won the crown by 17 strokes over runner-up Monticello.
“It was such a nerve-wracking day because you want to get there and know that we have a chance,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “The girls did an outstanding job of playing through the emotions of the day. Keep grinding and keep working hard and good things tend to happen. We’re excited to be going back to state, especially after not having a season last year.”
The only returning varsity player from two years ago, senior Anna Kalb led the Eagles with an 87, tying for third-place overall with teammate Katelyn Vaassen. Ava Kalb added a 92 and Bree Buxton closed out the Wahlert scorecard with a 112.
“I definitely think it gives us some confidence placing first overall and beating the second team by almost 20 strokes,” Anna Kalb said. “It’s just really exciting knowing that with only one varsity player back, we still advanced to state. That was one of our goals at the beginning of the season, and getting first to get there is pretty exciting.”
Also in 3A, West Delaware shot a 375 and finished runner-up to Clear Lake in a regional meet at Waverly Municipal Golf Course. The Hawks qualified by holding off third-place Humboldt by 3 strokes.
The 3A state meet will be held at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.
Edgewood-Colesburg senior Maddy Streicher shot an 81 and won a Class 1A regional meet at Wapsi Oaks Country Club in Calamus. Streicher booked her third trip to state, but the Vikings as a team just missed the cut by finishing third with a 419, only 2 strokes behind runner-up Durant.
Hailey Rausch shot a 106 for the Vikings, while Kenzie Barnhart added a 112 and Kirstyn Payne a 120.
Streicher will compete at the 1A state meet at Ames Golf & Country Club.