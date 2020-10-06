In any other year, Stephen Halliday’s thoughts would be consumed by the idea of being selected in this week’s National Hockey League Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward from Glenwood, Md., would love to hear his named called during the virtual draft that takes place tonight and Wednesday. But his focus will be on the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ season, which will likely begin with the team’s first practice Thursday for the USHL opener early next month.
“It’s definitely a different scenario than other years the draft has been going on,” said Halliday, a forward committed to the University of North Dakota. “This year, my main priority is getting ready for the season, so I’ve put a lot of the other things aside. Normally, this would be an experience I’d be sharing with my parents, but instead I’ll be alone in my (billet family’s) basement because I’ll be in quarantine.
“It’s going to be a very different feeling. But still, it would be pretty special if I would be drafted. It’s a pretty big milestone in anyone’s career, no matter what the circumstances are.”
The NHL Draft typically takes place in June after the Stanley Cup Final. But, the coronavirus pandemic threw the NHL’s league year out of whack and shifted the draft to this week. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup last week in the Edmonton bubble.
Halliday spent almost all of his offseason in Dubuque to prepare for his second campaign with the Saints. The majority of his teammates arrived last week, quarantined and underwent COVID-19 testing that will determine when practice at Mystique Community Ice Center can begin.
All personnel involved with the team will follow strict protocol as long as the coronavirus continues to be a threat.
“This season is going to be a lot different, from what I’ve heard from the staff,” Halliday said. “The main thing is it’s still pretty cool that we even get to have a season with the coronavirus going on. I’m just trying to do my part so we can play. That’s obviously the No. 1 priority right now.”
Halliday jumped 55 spots from NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings to the final pre-draft rankings released in the spring. Central Scouting listed him as the No. 123 prospect among North American skaters eligible for this week’s draft.
Halliday and four other players with ties to Dubuque all improved their stock from the mid-term rankings. Wyatt Kaiser landed at No. 37, Carter Savoie at No. 50, Michael Benning at No. 57 and Alex Jefferies at No. 97. Halliday played in Dubuque last season, while the others spent all or most of the season on the Saints’ affiliates list.
Of the 217 players listed in the final rankings, only five improved 50 or more spots from the mid-term list. University of Connecticut defenseman Jacob Flynn made the biggest jump, 83 spots to No. 122.
Halliday contributed 32 points in the final 31 games of the season to finish sixth on the team in scoring with 13 goals and 38 points in 46 games. As a rookie in 2018-19, Halliday scored 10 goals and 34 points in 55 games with the Central Illinois Flying Aces, who folded following the 2018-19 season. Dubuque acquired Halliday in the subsequent dispersal draft.
Kaiser, a 5-11, 170-pound defenseman from Ham Lake, Minn., improved 19 spots from the midterm rankings. He tallied three assists in 11 games for Dubuque before returning to Andover High School for his senior season.
Kaiser scored nine goals and 34 points in 25 games in leading Andover to the Minnesota state tournament. He also won the prestigious Reed Larson Award as the state’s top defenseman and finished as a finalist for Minnesota Mr. Hockey and recently began his freshman year at Minnesota-Duluth.
Savoie and Benning are both 18-year-old natives of St. Albert, Alberta, who starred for the Sherwood Park Crusaders, made the Alberta Junior Hockey League all-star team and will play at the University of Denver this season.
Savoie, a 5-10, 181-pound left wing, tallied a league-high 53 goals and finished with 99 points in 54 games. He improved two spots to No. 50 in the Central Scouting final rankings.
Benning, a 5-10, 174-pound defenseman and the younger brother of former Saints defenseman Matthew Benning, scored 12 goals and 75 points in 54 games last season. The AJHL’s Most Outstanding Defenseman improved three spots to No. 57 in the Central Scouting final rankings.
Jefferies, a 5-11, 185-pound forward from Lunenburg, Mass., tallied 33 goals and 69 points in 32 games at The Gunnery Prep School in Connecticut. The current Merrimack College freshman improved one spot to No. 97 in the NHL’s final rankings. He played a pair of games for Dubuque as an affiliates list player in the 2018-19 season and was a first-team all-New England prep school selection last season.