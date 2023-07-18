RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa – The kids are more than just all right in Worthington this summer.
Behind a youth movement, the Cardinals have become one of the hotter teams in the middle of the semi-pro baseball season. And, on Tuesday night, they handled Farley, 9-4, in the championship game at Rickarsdsville to claim their first tournament title since winning the four-team Placid title two years ago.
Worthington won the Rickardsville Tournament for the first time in the 45-year history of the event and won a large tournament for the first time since Holy Cross in the 1990s.
Recommended for you
“It just feels different this year,” said co-tournament MVP Tyson Tucker, who went 7-for-14 and picked up a pair of pitching wins for the Cardinals. “I’ve been playing on this team for seven years, since I was 16, and this has been the most fun I’ve had. The way we’ve been hitting and the way we’ve been fielding, we know we have a chance to win every game we play.
“Credit our manager, Josh Engler, for bringing in a young group of guys who are fired up to play. It’s a whole different attitude.”
Other than veteran catcher Ben Ogden, the Cardinals’ regular lineup includes no players over the age of 23. And it took the youngsters a while to learn how to win this season.
Worthington started the season 3-10 but improved to 15-12 with the championship at Rickardsville. The Cardinals also advanced to the final of their own tournament, reached the semifinals at Epworth and recently won their first-round game at Cascade.
“We just couldn’t field the ball to save our lives early in the season,” said Lane Kramer, the other co-MVP at Rickardsville after hitting .667 (10-for-15). “We had a pretty rough start, to say the least. But, all of the sudden, when the tournaments started coming, especially our own, we just started clicking. The defense was on point, we were hitting the ball, and our pitching has been really good.
“Halfway through the year, we started to feel like we were the hottest team in the league. It’s just a great group of guys who loves baseball.”
On Tuesday, Worthington opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Isaac Fettkether scored the first run on a first-and-third steal with Jarod Harris, who came across on a base hit by Kramer later in the frame for a 2-0 lead.
The Cardinals stretched the lead to 5-0 in the second, thanks to a sacrifice fly by Shawn Deutmeyer and a two-run double from Harris.
Farley pulled within 5-2 in the third inning on Brett LaMere’s two-run double. But Worthington got those runs back on Ogden’s two-run home run after Kramer led off the fifth with a base hit. Kramer and Ogden then added consecutive RBI singles to knock in Deutmeyer and Harris to give the Cardinals a 9-2 cushion.
In the bottom of the eighth, Farley inched closer with a pair of unearned runs scored by Alex Sandoval and Derek Hardin. Sandoval started the two-out rally with a single, and George Sherlock contributed an RBI double before Hardin scored when Max Pins reached on an error to make it 9-4.
Kramer finished with three hits, while Ogden and Tucker had two apiece. Tucker earned the pitching win by striking out eight and allowing two runs on four hits in six innings, and Peyton Aldrich finished the game with three innings of three-hit, two-run ball.
LaMere and Sandoval led Farley with a pair of hits each. Brad Bockenstedt took the loss after allowing five runs in an inning and two thirds.