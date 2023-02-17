DES MOINES — It’s been a long road, but Jackson Healey finally got to experience the state tournament up close and personal.
And it really is kind of personal.
Healey, a former standout wrestler at Western Dubuque who took over as the head coach of the Dubuque Senior program midway through the season, got to be in the corner shouting instructions as his younger brother, Beau, who made his state tournament debut Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
“Coaching Beau has been crazy. It’s kind of been a roller coaster ride. I feel like sometimes I take those losses extra (hard),” Jackson Healey said. “Every loss hurts, but when it’s your brother, it’s like, oh, that one really hurt.
“It’s a great experience to coach him. I’m lucky I get the opportunity.”
He has had plenty to focus on the last couple days, though, and is coaching more than just his brother. Mason Besler and Cohen Pfohl also qualified for the Rams.
Jackson Healey showed steady growth as a wrestler at Western Dubuque, going from 12-25 overall as a sophomore to 25-23 as a junior.
He went 36-14 as a 152-pound senior in 2017 for Western Dubuque, but his individual season ended after placing fourth at the district tournament.
He did wrestle in Des Moines that postseason as the Bobcats placed seventh at state duals.
But Wednesday marked his first time on the mats during the individual state tournament.
“It’s pretty sweet,” Jackson Healey said. “It’s a great atmosphere. It’s crazy even when they break the sessions down into 1A, 2A and 3A. It’s wild how it’s so well attended. It’s a great experience and the environment is awesome, but then when you get on the mat you’re like, OK, I’ve got to lock in coaching wise and hopefully I get these guys locked in wrestling wise to avoid the distraction.”
And, just like most wrestlers making their state tournament debut, Jackson Healey could feel the nerves as he strode out onto the mat for Besler’s 120-pound first-round match.
“All those first-round matches I was like OK, take a sip of water, take a deep breath,” he said. “To coach your best here, you’ve got to make sure you’re composed and calm, give off that positive energy, positive mindset, and make sure you’re not all over the place.
“Sometimes I think that happens. You kind of lose a little bit and then kind of get crazy. I’ve really got to make sure I’m at my best and I’m calm and relaxed, kind of what I’m telling my guys to do, too.”
He’s also had to serve as a healer of broken dreams. Besler, Beau Healey and Pfohl all lost their opening matches on Wednesday.
Beau Healey was leading in his match and was going in for another takedown before his opponent successfully countered and eventually won by fall.
Unfortunately, that’s wrestling sometimes.
“Honestly, that’s what we say. We say hey, that’s wrestling,” Jackson Healey said. “You competed hard, you wrestled well. I tell him, ‘hey, I think you’re better than that guy, I think we’ll get a chance to see him on the back side. Right now, you’re a senior, how do you want to finish your senior season out? Do you want to give 80% effort or are you going to give it all and see what we have in the tank and see where we can finish?’ So, that’s kind of where I get to him.
“Just keep thinking hey, let it fly. You’re a senior. Just do what you can do.”
