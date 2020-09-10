Here’s how the sports writers at the Telegraph Herald see the National Football League playing out this season:

JIM LEITNER

(American Football Conference)

East — Buffalo Bills

North — Baltimore Ravens

South — Indianapolis Colts

West — Kansas City Chiefs

Wild cards — Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders

Championship — Chiefs over Steelers

(National Football Conference)

East — Philadelphia Eagles

North — Green Bay Packers

South — New Orleans Saints

West — San Francisco 49ers

Wild cards — Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks

Championship — Saints over Buccaneers

Super Bowl — Chiefs over Saints

MVP — Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Bold prediction for 2020 — It’s 2020; we should know better than to try to predict what will happen. But, here goes: the Chiefs become the first team in 16 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

TIM O’NEILL

(American Football Conference)

East — Buffalo Bills

North — Baltimore Ravens

South — Indianapolis Colts

West — Kansas City Chiefs

Wild cards — New England Patriots, Houston Texas, Tennessee Titans

Championship — Ravens over Chiefs

(National Football Conference)

East — Dallas Cowboys

North — Green Bay Packers

South — New Orleans Saints

West — Seattle Seahawks

Wild cards — San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings

Championship — Saints over Seahawks

Super Bowl — Ravens over Saints

MVP — Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Bold prediction for 2020 — At least one team will have to start its backup quarterback because of coronavirus. The biggest talking point leading into Super Bowl weekend will be which players are currently battling the virus and how it will impact the big game (but maybe that’s not very bold).

STEVE ORTMAN

(American Football Conference)

East — New England Patriots

North — Baltimore Ravens

South — Houston Texans

West — Kansas City Chiefs

Wild cards — Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers

Championship — Patriots over Ravens

(National Football Conference)

East — Dallas Cowboys

North — Green Bay Packers

South — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

West — Seattle Seahawks

Wild cards — San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings

Championship — Buccaneers over Seahawks

Super Bowl — Buccaneers over Patriots

MVP — Cam Newton (Patriots)

Bold prediction for 2020 — The debate rages on: who was the motor that made the Patriots’ dynasty go? Was it Tom Brady? Or Bill Belichick? Now on different teams, they’ll both make the Super Bowl and the winner will be irrelevant because the fact that both separately led their teams to the big game already answers the question: they’re both the greatest of all-time. Tommy wins a seventh ring, while Bill leads the Pats to another AFC title despite a depleted defense due to COVID-related opt-outs.

BRENDEN WEST

(American Football Conference)

East — New England Patriots

North — Baltimore Ravens

South — Houston Texans

West — Kansas City Chiefs

Wild cards — Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets

Championship — Chiefs over Ravens

(National Football Conference)

East — Philadelphia Eagles

North — Green Bay Packers

South — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

West — Seattle Seahawks

Wild cards — New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals

Championship — Buccaneers over Eagles

Super Bowl — Buccaneers over Chiefs

MVP — Tom Brady (Buccaneers)

Bold prediction for 2020 — Nick Foles will be the Bears’ starting QB by Week 8 after a 3-5 start. Every time I pick the Bears to do something special, they choke. Lesson learned.