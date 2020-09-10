Here’s how the sports writers at the Telegraph Herald see the National Football League playing out this season:
JIM LEITNER
(American Football Conference)
East — Buffalo Bills
North — Baltimore Ravens
South — Indianapolis Colts
West — Kansas City Chiefs
Wild cards — Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders
Championship — Chiefs over Steelers
(National Football Conference)
East — Philadelphia Eagles
North — Green Bay Packers
South — New Orleans Saints
West — San Francisco 49ers
Wild cards — Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks
Championship — Saints over Buccaneers
Super Bowl — Chiefs over Saints
MVP — Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)
Bold prediction for 2020 — It’s 2020; we should know better than to try to predict what will happen. But, here goes: the Chiefs become the first team in 16 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls.
TIM O’NEILL
(American Football Conference)
East — Buffalo Bills
North — Baltimore Ravens
South — Indianapolis Colts
West — Kansas City Chiefs
Wild cards — New England Patriots, Houston Texas, Tennessee Titans
Championship — Ravens over Chiefs
(National Football Conference)
East — Dallas Cowboys
North — Green Bay Packers
South — New Orleans Saints
West — Seattle Seahawks
Wild cards — San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings
Championship — Saints over Seahawks
Super Bowl — Ravens over Saints
MVP — Lamar Jackson (Ravens)
Bold prediction for 2020 — At least one team will have to start its backup quarterback because of coronavirus. The biggest talking point leading into Super Bowl weekend will be which players are currently battling the virus and how it will impact the big game (but maybe that’s not very bold).
STEVE ORTMAN
(American Football Conference)
East — New England Patriots
North — Baltimore Ravens
South — Houston Texans
West — Kansas City Chiefs
Wild cards — Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers
Championship — Patriots over Ravens
(National Football Conference)
East — Dallas Cowboys
North — Green Bay Packers
South — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
West — Seattle Seahawks
Wild cards — San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings
Championship — Buccaneers over Seahawks
Super Bowl — Buccaneers over Patriots
MVP — Cam Newton (Patriots)
Bold prediction for 2020 — The debate rages on: who was the motor that made the Patriots’ dynasty go? Was it Tom Brady? Or Bill Belichick? Now on different teams, they’ll both make the Super Bowl and the winner will be irrelevant because the fact that both separately led their teams to the big game already answers the question: they’re both the greatest of all-time. Tommy wins a seventh ring, while Bill leads the Pats to another AFC title despite a depleted defense due to COVID-related opt-outs.
BRENDEN WEST
(American Football Conference)
East — New England Patriots
North — Baltimore Ravens
South — Houston Texans
West — Kansas City Chiefs
Wild cards — Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets
Championship — Chiefs over Ravens
(National Football Conference)
East — Philadelphia Eagles
North — Green Bay Packers
South — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
West — Seattle Seahawks
Wild cards — New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals
Championship — Buccaneers over Eagles
Super Bowl — Buccaneers over Chiefs
MVP — Tom Brady (Buccaneers)
Bold prediction for 2020 — Nick Foles will be the Bears’ starting QB by Week 8 after a 3-5 start. Every time I pick the Bears to do something special, they choke. Lesson learned.