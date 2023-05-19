Loras College landed a trio of softball players on the all-American Rivers Conference first team, the league announced Thursday.
Sophomore pitcher Ashlynn Hemm, senior designated player Grace Houghton and junior first baseman Alyssa Hughes represented the Duhawks on the 15-player honor unit. Wartburg College junior utility player Ella Link, a former Western Dubuque standout, also made the first team.
Hemm, of Port Byron, Ill., posted a 6-2 record in conference action this season. She carried a 1.97 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 225 batters faced in 60 1/3 innings of work.
Houghton, of Marengo, Ill., ranked third in the league with a .447 batting average in all 16 conference games. She collected 21 hits, 16 RBIs, 10 runs scored and only four strikeouts in 47 at-bats.
Hughes, of Bolingbrook, Ill., ranked fifth in the conference with a.400 batting average. She appeared in all 16 conference games as well, and went 20-for-50 with 11 RBIs and two home runs.
The Duhawks qualified for the conference tournament and finished their season 21-15 overall and 9-7 in league play.
Link, a Dyersville, Iowa, native, finished the year with a .364 batting average for the A-R-C tournament champions. She tallied 16 hits, 13 runs driven in, 12 runs scored and six home runs in 16 conference games. The Knights earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III tournament.
The second team featured Coe College senior shortstop Heather Boeckenstedt, a Beckman Catholic graduate from Edgewood, Iowa. She helped the Kohawks earn an NCAA tournament bid as well. University of Dubuque senior outfielder Dariann Diorio, a Sulpher Springs, Calif., native, also earned second-team accolades.
Loras sophomore outfielder Morgan Machovec, a DeWitt, Iowa, native, earned honorable mention accolades.
Luther College’s Abby Spore landed the position player of the year award, and teammate Kendra Cooper earned the pitcher of the year award after leading the Norse to an NCAA tournament berth. Jake Koolbeck oversaw the A-R-C coaching staff of the year after leading Coe to the regular-season championship.
