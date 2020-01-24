Thursday night was a good night for Cascade wrestling.
Iowa Class 1A No. 2-ranked Aidan Noonan (126 pounds), Hunter Vogel (138) and Ted Weber (160) picked up three victories each, and the Cougars won all three of their duals in a River Valley Conference quadrangular in Monticello, Iowa.
Kodey Miles (220) and Luke Ludwig (113) each went 2-0 for Cascade, which beat West Branch (58-6), Northeast Goose Lake (39-18) and Monticello (51-25).
Dubuque Hempstead 48, Waterloo West 21 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Ben Faber (152 pounds), Jack Smith (160), Adam Ward (195), Alex Hudson (220), Cayden Lovett (285) and Adler Kramer (126) registered pins as the Mustangs beat Wahawks.
Western Dubuque 66, Waterloo East 11 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Jared Cordes (138 pounds) and Carter Kluesner (170) won by fall, and Tanner Gaul (113) and Tony Lyon (160) also won contested matches as the Bobcats routed the Trojans.
Iowa City West 60, Dubuque Wahlert 12 — At Wahlert Gym: Gabe Anstoetter (160 pounds) won by fall, and Dustin Digman (152) and Marik Dickson (285) won decisions as the Golden Eagles lost to the Trojans.
Iowa City High 51, Dubuque Senior 24 — At Nora Gym: Carter Elliott (138 pounds), DaShawn Tigges (182), Jon Flanagan (195) and Christian Kemp (106) won by pin for the Rams, but the Little Hawks won the dual.
Dyersville Beckman 55, Maquoketa 22 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Conner Grover (152 pounds), Ty Fangman (182), Evan Wulfekuhle (195), Nick Schmidt (106), Nick Hageman (138) and Mason Recker (145) registered pins as the Trailblazers beat the Cardinals. Abraham Michel (170) won by fall for Maquoketa.
Bellevue 42, Clayton Ridge 24 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Luke Giesemann won by fall at 182 pounds, and the Comets collected six forfeit victories to beat Clayton Ridge. Giesemann finished 3-0 as Bellevue lost matches to Anamosa (61-12) and Davenport Central (42-27). Josh Hertenstein (220) went 3-0 for Clayton Ridge, which lost to Anamosa (53-18) and Davenport Central (58-12).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 57, Northeast Goose Lake 36 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Lindsey Banowetz dropped 15 points and Mariah Hueneke added 11, and the Comets outscored the Rebels in every quarter to secure the victory.
Bellevue Marquette 46, Calamus-Wheatland 34 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Miranda Peters finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds, Tori Michel scored 13 points and Ellie O’Brien added 10, and the Mohawks downed Cal-Wheat.
Stockton 44, East Dubuque 38 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Elizabeth Eisfeller scored 13 points, and the Blackhawks used a 31-19 halftime advantage to hold off the Warriors.
Galena 51, Warren 25 — At Galena, Ill.: Sam Wasmund went off for 23 points and Maggie Furlong added 13, helping the Pirates to a blowout victory over the Warriors.
Prairie du Chien 49, Lancaster 34 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 15 points, Macey Banasik added 11, and the Blackhawks rolled past the Flying Arrows after building a 19-7 halftime lead.
Platteville 55, River Valley 25 — At Platteville, Wis.: Sami Martin scored 18 points, Josie Nies added 14 and Camryn Nies 11, and the Hillmen cruised past River Valley.
Fennimore 46, Southwestern 39 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles held off the Wildcats to earn a SWAL victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Potosi 49, Benton 46 — At Potosi, Wis.: Frank Kruser led all scorers with 15 points, Nick Edge added 13, and the Chieftains (7-6, 5-2 Six Rivers Conference) built a 32-24 halftime lead en route to a win over the Zephyrs (7-8, 3-5).
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 2,925, Iowa City High 2,499 — At Creslanes: Mason Krieg rolled a 446 series and Jared Lattner added a 440 as the Rams beat the Little Hawks.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 2,730, Iowa City High 2,087 — At Creslanes: Abriana Berwanger rolled a 228-200—428 series to help the Rams to a runaway victory over the Little Hawks.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 82, Central Methodist 79 — At Fayette, Mo.: Keith Johnson shot 7-for-15 from the floor and scored 22 points, Jordan Lake chipped in 19, and the Pride (13-6, 9-4 Heart of America Conference) clawed their way to a road victory over Central Methodist on Wednesday night.
UW-Platteville 77, UW-Whitewater 56 — At Platteville, Wis.: Carter Voelker scored a team-high 18 points, Quintin Shields added 16 and Blake McCann had 13 off the bench, and the Pioneers (15-2, 5-1 WIAC) beat the Warhawks on Wednesday.
Coe 81, Loras 74 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Rowan McGowen scored a game-high 24 points and JT Ford added 21, but the Duhawks (11-6, 4-4 American Rivers Conference) fell to the Kohawks on Wednesday night.