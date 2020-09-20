Saturday gave Dubuque Hempstead’s cross country team an early glimpse of tough competition. And the Mustangs have a bronze team finish as a result.

Ryan Winger placed seventh in 16 minutes and 4 seconds to help the Mustangs to a third-place finish at the 20-team Heartland Classic on Saturday in Pella, Iowa.

Mason Suarez (16:26) was 15th and Derek Leicht (16:36) finished in 19th for the Mustangs, who scored 99 points to finish behind West Des Moines Dowling (71) and Sioux City North (90).

Owen Maloney was 26th in 16:50 and Marcus Leitzen was 32nd in 16:56 to round out Hempstead’s scoring.

Pirate takes 2nd — At Kingston, Ill.: Sam Hesselbacher was runner-up in 16:68 to lead Galena at the Genoa-Kingston Quadrangular. Sam Eaton was 12th in 18:37 for the Pirates.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Callahan wins — At Kingston, Ill.: Galena’s Samantha Callahan won the Genoa-Kingston Quadrangular by 20 seconds, finishing in 20:29. Sydney Einsweiler was 18th in 26:46 and Corrina Noble finished 20th in 27:23.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Clarke splits — At Kehl Center: Former Bellevue standout Becca Schroeder totaled 13 kills, and former Dubuque Hempstead prep Alana Cooksley served five aces as Clarke beat Peru State, 25-9, 25-21, 25-12.

Kelsi Chambers had 12 kills and 14 digs as the Pride (2-4) lost to Northwestern-St. Paul, 25-15, 26-24, 25-16.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Baker 1, Clarke 0 — At Dubuque: Brynlee Ward made four saves for the Pride, but Baker’s goal in the 66th minute was enough to beat Clarke (2-1, 1-1 Heart of America Conference).

MEN’S GOLF

Clarke’s Everson places 5th — At Galena, Ill.: Clarke’s Justin Everson shot a 77-74—151 to place fifth overall as the Pride placed sixth of eight teams at the Clarke Fall Classic at Eagle Ridge Resort’s North Course. Alex McLeland shot 81-79—160 to tie for 15th and lead Clarke’s second team to a seventh-place finish.

Matt McQuillen (79-79—158) and Peyton Keeffer (78-80—158) tied for 10th to lead a pair of split Dubuque teams to third and fourth place.