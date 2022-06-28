All of Calvin Harris’ dreams of playing in the College World Series had nothing on the reality of Hotty Toddy euphoria.
Harris and the University of Mississippi baseball team sweated its way through the NCAA Tournament selection show on Memorial Day before receiving one of the final at-large bids for the 64-team field. On Sunday afternoon, the Rebels completed an unlikely run to the first national championship in program history with a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Oklahoma and a two-game sweep of the finals at Charles Schwab Field.
“The reality is way better than any dream you could possibly come up with,” Harris — a sophomore right fielder from Peosta, Iowa, and an elite all-state catcher at Western Dubuque High School — said Sunday night with a voice worn down by hours of celebrating with teammates and supporters. “You had 20,000 Ole Miss fans going crazy after Brandon Johnson struck out the last guy to end the game, the pandemonium of the dog pile, the confetti coming down and the national championship T-shirts … it was all just incredible.
“This whole ride has been completely surreal. We were basically the last team to get in and now we’re the last team standing. Incredible. What a ride, not only for the team and the coaches and our families but for the entire Ole Miss community and the people who have supported us all year, through the good times and the not-so-good times.”
After working his way through an oblique injury and a lack of playing time during the regular season, Harris tore through the NCAA Tournament. He joined teammates Tim Elko, Justin Bench, Kevin Graham, Kemp Alderman and MVP Dylan DeLucia on the 11-man all-tournament team.
Harris batted .411 (7-for-17) with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs while playing all five of the Rebels’ games in Omaha. In eight NCAA Tournament games overall, he hit safely in six games and went 12-for-30 (.400) with eight runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.
“Obviously, the championship means so much more to me, because we did it as a team,” Harris said. “But being named to the all-tournament team is special to me, too, because I had so many family and friends who supported me all tournament long.
“I have no idea how many it was, but it was a lot. Obviously, going to play down in Oxford (Miss.), not many people can make it down there to see me play. But coming back closer to home, it’s kind of like everything came full circle.”
The Rebels (42-23) became the Southeastern Conference’s eighth national champion since 2009 and the third in as many seasons, following in-state rival Mississippi State a year ago. But even the most ardent Ole Miss fans didn’t see this coming on May 1, when the Rebels sat at 22-17 overall and 7-14 in the SEC and many called for 22nd-year head coach Mike Bianco’s job.
Top-ranked early in the season before their swoon, the Rebels rebounded to go 10-1 in the NCAA Tournament and finished with 20 wins in their final 26 games.
“I think they’ve showed a lot of people that you can fall down, you can stumble and you can fail, but that doesn’t mean you’re a failure,” Bianco said in the post-game press conference. “If you continue to work hard, you continue to push and you continue to believe, you can accomplish anything. That’s not some poster or some tweet to motivate you. We’ve all heard that. These guys have lived that this season.”
Ole Miss opened the scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Jacob Gonzalez solo home run to right-centerfield. A half-inning earlier, the Rebels benefited from an interference call at first base that took an Oklahoma run off the board.
But the Sooners (45-24) answered with a pair of runs in the seventh to pull ahead, 2-1. Jackson Nicklaus laced an RBI double to left field, and Kendall Pettis drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk.
Gonzalez tied the game in the eighth with an RBI single through the right side, and Justin Bench scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch. Gonzalez added an insurance run on another wild pitch.
“We kind of knew we were going to start the scoring in the eighth or ninth,” said Gonzalez, who entered Sunday’s game in a 3-for-23 slump but added a pair of singles and the home run. “That’s how we are. We’re going to put the pressure on. We’re not going to strike out and sit down. Luckily, I got a hit and I finally got to help the team out this week.”
Hunter Elliott delivered 62/3 innings of three-hit ball but received a no-decision. John Gaddis earned the win with 11/3 innings of relief, and Johnson struck out the side in the ninth for the save.
