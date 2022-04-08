The city boys soccer teams are entering new eras of their programs after ushering in new coaches during the offseason.
Here is a capsule look at area boys soccer teams competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound, if available:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Alberto Ramos (1st season)
Last year — 3-16 overall, 1-6 MVC
Returning veterans — Caleb Christianson (Sr., D); Sam Firzlaff (Sr., M); Brady Kohl (Jr., F); Drew Lewis (Soph., M); Denis Masinovic (Jr., F); Alex Tackney (Jr., M)
Promising newcomers — Owen Saul (Fr., GK); Jack Berg (Fr., F); Mitch Tackney (Fr., M); Bryce Roling (Fr., F)
Outlook — The Mustangs were competitive at times last season but are looking for a reset in the first year under Ramos. There has been plenty of turnover this season for Hempstead, which returns just six players who were on the team’s Varsity Bound roster last year. The season got off to a positive start last week with a 1-0 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington. Statistics from last season are not available on Varsity Bound.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Kevin Noonan (1st season)
Last year — 11-5 overall, 4-3 MVC
Returning starters — Owen Hull (Jr., M); Jimmy Berna (Jr., GK); Kyle Konrardy (Jr., F); Nyle Jenkins (Soph., M); Seth Connolly (Soph., D); Coby Veach (Jr., D)
Other returning veterans — Michael Heiderscheit (Sr., D); Soren Obermueller (Soph., F); Eli Callahan (Soph., F)
Promising newcomers — Griffin Dement-Graham (Fr., GK); Treyton Benson (Fr., F); Jeremey O’Rourke (Fr., D); Biniam Andrews (Fr., M/D); Ethan Callahan (Fr., D); Daniel Rothert (Fr., F/GK); Abraham Simcox (Fr., D/F)
Outlook — The Rams are coming off one of their best seasons ever, but there has been plenty of change since a 2-1 loss to Cedar Falls in the Iowa Class 3A substate finals. Noonan takes over from Sam Koenig and the team graduated seven players who started at least half of their appearances. There is still plenty of firepower back this season, though. Konrardy, who has been drawing attention as a potential collegiate football placekicker, was the team’s second-leading scorer last year with nine goals and three assists. Jenkins added five goals and 10 assists, and Connolly had four goals and an assist as a freshman. Berna was the team’s top goalkeeper last year, saving 146 of the 166 shots he faced in net.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Cameron Scott (1st season)
Last year — 10-9 overall, 2-5 MVC
Returning starters — Brant Perry (Sr., M/S); Jackson Haugen (Sr., M); Jayden Lukan (Sr., M); Alex Eisbach (Jr., D/F); JP Weber (Jr., D); Chris Schmitt (Soph., GK)
Other returning veterans — Murphy Newlin (Sr., M); Caden Brimeyer (Jr., M); Gabe Auer (Jr., M/D); Evan Arnz (Sr., M/F)
Promising newcomers — Alex Shade (Fr., D); Owen Shade (Fr., M/D); Walter Freund (Fr., D); Jackson Weber (Soph., M)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles were loaded with seniors last year and graduated their top two scorers, who combined for 47 of the team’s 61 goals last year. Wahlert is getting a fresh start with a new coach, but former player Jared Block remains as an assistant to provide some consistency in the transition. Perry is the team’s top returning scorer after recording five goals and four assists last year. Haugen tallied three goals and 10 assists. Newlin has the team’s only other returning goal. Schmitt was the team’s primary goalkeeper last year, but statistics are not available.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — James Suarez (1st season)
Last year — 0-14 overall, 0-7 MVC
Returning starters — CJ Kammiller (Jr., F/MF); Caleb Willenbring (Sr., D/M); Caden Abresch (Soph., F/M); Evan Honkamp (Sr., D); Brian Kammiller (Soph., M); Schuyler Ridenour (Jr., GK)
Other returning veterans — Carter Davis (Jr., D/M); Gauge Hughes (Soph., D); Bryce Coyle (Soph., M/F); Roman Burds (Soph., M/D)
Promising newcomers — Max Ingalsbe (Fr., F); Leo Clemens (Fr., F); Zander Ehlers (Fr., M/F); Brody Staner (Fr., F/M)
Outlook — The Bobcats are hoping to usher in a new era in Suarez’s first season in charge. Last year was a tough one for Western Dubuque, which surrendered double-digit goals in eight games last year and six or more in five others. The Bobcats return a large group with a year of experience under their belts, and the hope is the newcomers can help the program get moving forward on a winning track. CJ Kammiller scored the team’s only goal last year. Ridenour saved 122 of the 198 shots he faced in goal.