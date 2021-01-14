Peter Ragen scored 22 points, and Patrick Mayfield added 21 on Wednesday night as the University of Dubuque men’s basketball team rolled to a 98-68 victory over North Central (Minn.) at the Stoltz Sports Center.
Levi Scheuemann chipped in 14 points, and Sam Kilburg and Trent Fitzpatrick added 10 apiece as the Spartans moved to 2-0 this season. Dubuque led, 45-32, at halftime.
Seth Fuqua led North Central (1-3) with 18 points.
Concordia Wisconsin 96, Loras 84 — At Mequon, Wis.: Rowan McGowen scored 27 points on 10-for-19 shooting, but the Duhawks lost their season opener. Cole Navigato and Griffen Clark chipped in 17 points each for Loras, which trailed by two points at the intermission but saw Concordia close with a 54-44 second half.
Clarke 80, Culver-Stockton 69 — At Kehl Center: The Pride improved to 6-6 overall and 5-4 in the Heart of America Conference with the victory that stopped a three-game losing streak. Clarke has won 12 straight games against Culver-Stockton. Josh Meier led the Pride with 28 points, while Dubuque Hempstead grad Keith Johnson added 16, and Deylon Johnson and Western Dubuque grad Jordan Lake chipped in 15 apiece.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clarke 88, Culver-Stockton 46 — At Kehl Center: Nicole McDermott, a freshman from Cascade, scored 19 points to lead the No. 8 Pride, which earlier in the day earned its first-ever top 10 ranking in the NAIA polls. Clarke (12-1, 8-1 Heart of America Conference) also got 15 points each from Tina Ubl and Kailee Van Zeeland, 14 from Makenna Haase and 12 from Bellevue native Giana Michels. The Pride, who climbed five spots in the poll from their previous all-time best, have won 11 straight.
Dubuque 89, North Central (Minn.) 74 — At Stoltz Center: Tabria Thomas scored 21 points to lead five Spartans in double-figures. Alli Bailey added 16, Vanessa Eniola had 13, Kathleen Mathias had 12 and Lauren Griffith chipped in 11 as Dubuque leveled its record at 1-1. Naomi Hagstrom led North Central (6-2) with 23 points.
Loras 92, Concordia Wisconsin 84 — At Loras: Cierra Bachmann scored 21 points and Madison Haslow and Jaime Ryan chipped in 17 apiece to help the Duhawks level their record at 1-1. Loras overcame a six-point halftime deficit by outscoring Concordia, 57-43, after the break.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 6, Quad City 2 — At Mystique Ice Center: Connor Lucas scored a pair of goals, and Dane Schope and Drew Zillig also found the back of the net in a dominant first period, and the Saints rolled to their ninth consecutive Midwest High School Hockey League victory.
Tristan Priest and Schope scored in the second period to make it 6-1. Jeremiah Snyder and Blake Bechen had three assists each, Owen King tallied two helpers and Lucas also set up a goal in support of winning goalie Braden Hathaway.