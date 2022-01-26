PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien Blackhawks overcame a 10-point second half deficit to knock off Division 4 No. 2-ranked La Crosse Aquinas, 64-53, Tuesday night at Prairie du Chien High.
The Division 3 No. 3-ranked Blackhawks trailed, 26-22, at the half, and found themselves down by double digits at 37-27 and again at 41-31, before using a 25-3 run to reclaim a lead they would hold on to for the rest of the game.
“I think we got a little scattered there at the beginning, but once we started taking care of the ball and being patient we were able to get the ball inside and run our offense effectively,” Prairie du Chien coach Paula Shedivy said. “Our defense really did its job in the second half, and I think that was the key to getting the win.”
The Blackhawks (16-1) got a team-high 17 points from senior Lily Krahn, including 10 during the second half run. Krahn, a University of Wisconsin recruit, is just five points away from becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer.
“It’s very nerve-racking, but the main focus is just to help my team however I can,” Krahn said. “I’m just happy to get the win tonight against a really tough team.”
The 2020-21 Division 3 state runners-up got 26 points from Jacy Weisbrod, including six 3-pointers. The Blugolds (13-3) defeated the Blackhawks during a non-conference game last season.
“This was kind of a revenge game for us,” Krahn said. “We only lost to them by two points last year, and that was a game we thought we could have won. This one feels pretty good.”
The Blackhawks, who have not lost since Nov. 20 to Waupon, got help on the offensive attack from Allison Allbee with 16 points, Ashlyn Knapp with 11 and Makenna Forde with 10. Teagan Radloff chipped in with eight points.
“We know that whoever is on the floor for us has the ability to score, and we can have a different leading scorer on any given night. We know that teams are going to key on Lily, but we have a bunch of different girls who can step up and score.”
The Blackhawks took a 45-44 lead on a layup by Radloff with 5:51 remaining, and later went up by 10 points on a basket from Allbee with 1:43 to play.
“I thought we did a good job of keeping our composure there at the end and getting to the free-throw line where we could seal the win,” Krahn said. “Everyone really stepped up and made big plays when we needed them. I’m very proud of this team.”
The Blugolds added 14 points from Shea Bahr.
“They are a very good team with a great coach, and it was great to see our girls go out and overcome a deficit like that,” Shedivy said.