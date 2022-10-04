Brianna Kirsch has had a terrific season for the Lancaster girls golf team, and she kept it going on Monday.
The Flying Arrows’ fantastic junior earned medalist honors with a 78 to lead Lancaster to a team title as well with a 381 at a WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Prairie du Chien Country Club in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
The Arrows advanced to the state championships on Oct. 10-11 at University Ridge in Madison.
Rounding out Lancaster’s team score were Kate McWilliams (94), Evy Dhyanchand (99) and Lynell Miller (110).
Rylie Neuhalfen (96) and Emily Ryan (111) represented the Southwestern/Cuba City co-op, but failed to advance.
Wells misses cut — At Kewanee, Ill.: Galena’s Ayden Wells fired a 90 and missed the state cut at an Illinois Class 1A girls sectional meet. River Ridge’s Celia Turner shot a 97, and teammate Sarah Winter had a 106.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Hereau qualifies for state — At Port Byron, Ill.: River Ridge’s Thomas Hereau shot an 81 and earned the final individual state-qualifying berth at an Illinois Class 1A sectional meet. Hereau advanced to the 1A state meet this Friday and Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
The Wildcats placed sixth in the team standings, and Galena finished seventh. The top three teams advanced to state.
Jacob Lange shot an 82 for East Dubuque and just missed the cut. Connor Glasgow led Galena with an 86.
PREP FOOTBALL
Area teams with votes in poll — The latest Iowa Associated Press prep football poll has three area teams receiving votes. Western Dubuque (4A), West Delaware (3A) and Dubuque Wahlert (2A) are each receiving votes in their classes. No local teams are currently ranked.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cubans win title — At Lodi, Wis.: Ella Vosberg floored 30 kills, Ella McKinley delivered 86 assists, and Alexis Runde had 52 digs as Cuba City went 5-0 and won the Lodi Invitational on Saturday.
The Cubans (20-7) defeated Burlington Catholic Central, Belleville, Lodi, Laona-Wabeno, and finally Richland Center in the final, 25-15, 23-25, 15-9, to claim the crown.
