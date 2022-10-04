Brianna Kirsch has had a terrific season for the Lancaster girls golf team, and she kept it going on Monday.

The Flying Arrows’ fantastic junior earned medalist honors with a 78 to lead Lancaster to a team title as well with a 381 at a WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Prairie du Chien Country Club in Prairie du Chien, Wis.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.