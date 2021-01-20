BELLEVUE, Iowa — Jim Kettmann felt blessed to earn his 300th career victory Tuesday night, but the basketball gods sure made him work for it.
After a first half in which there was seemingly a lid on each team’s basket, the Bellevue Marquette girls erupted late in the third quarter to pull away and defeat Wyoming Midland, 46-29, for the milestone win at Marquette High School.
“I’m extremely blessed to have good health and a wife who tolerates me being gone a lot,” Kettmann said. “When I do something, I really get involved in it, so I really have to express my gratitude and thanks towards my wife, Nancy. She was a good basketball player in her own right, so thank goodness we both like basketball or that might not have worked.”
Kettmann, who is in his 17th season leading the Mohawks, was pleasantly caught off guard to glance up in the stands before the game and see a crew of family members he was not expecting.
“All my kids were home from Cedar Rapids and Bettendorf, and my brothers were here, too. It was a total surprise,” Kettmann said. “When I looked up in the stands and saw everybody, I thought ‘Oh man, we have to win this game.’”
It was a struggle finding baskets early on for each team. Neither side could find any sort of rhythm offensively as there was just three total field goals made in the first quarter.
Marquette found some momentum in the second quarter as Elise Kilburg opened with a 3-pointer to stretch its lead to 9-5. Midland hung tough, however, as the Mohawks biggest lead of the half came just before the break as Beatrice Kemp’s trey gave them a 17-12 advantage at the break.
“We couldn’t hit anything starting out and I kind of new the reason,” Kettmann said. “They wanted this so bad for me that they were pressing a little bit, so I think that had something to do with it.”
After stretching the lead to 19-12 to open the third quarter, Midland guard Amaya Terrell connected on three 3-pointers to eventually even the score at 23. Then senior forward Holly Kremer and the Mohawks seized control.
Kremer went off for 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to catapult a 19-0 run that stretched through the last few minutes of the third quarter and chewed up a good portion of the fourth to put the game out of reach at 42-23.
“The first half we were all just playing bad and I said someone has to step up,” Kremer said. “The first time we played them, they played a box-and-1 on me so I hardly had any points. After halftime, I just thought, I’m gonna show them how tough I can be, so I played as hard as I could.”
Kremer was a force in the post as she scored 12 of her team’s 19 points during the scoring run. Beatrice Kemp’s 3-pointer and Delaney Banowetz’s full court inbound pass to Kilburg for a layup also ignited the crowd.
Kremer recognized there was a little extra on the line.
“Tonight, the pressure was on us,” she said. “We got told after our last game that we had to win this one, so we were a little tense at the beginning.”
Aside from the milestone, the win evened the Mohawks record at 7-7 and gave them a seventh win in eight games after an 0-6 start.
“Right now, our confidence is high,” Kremer said. “After we got out first win, we’ve just been going uphill and we want to keep the momentum going.”
Having all five of his kids in attendance reminded Kettmann how important the game of basketball has been to his family. As he glanced up in the crowd, he reminisced back to the days when they were children shoveling snow out of the driveway to shoot hoops out in the cold.
“It’s been a family thing for us for as long as I can remember,” Kettman said. “The happiest day of my life was when they started beating me (in one-on-one). They said, ‘We finally beat you, dad.’
“I’m just blessed and thankful to have had the opportunity to coach here at Bellevue Marquette. I don’t know how many years I have left, but I’ve been saying that for a long time. I’m extremely proud of this bunch and I’ll remember this one forever.”