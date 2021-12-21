The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks liked what they saw during Colin Rea’s brief stint in Japan’s top professional baseball league last summer.
So, in picking up the second-year option on his contract, the club agreed to add a few family-friendly clauses for the 2022 season. The Hawks announced the right-handed pitcher’s return this weekend.
“We just had to iron a few things out with the COVID and everything,” the 31-year-old Rea said Monday. “Things are still a little up in the air in Japan, and now the country is shut down again. We just wanted to make sure we got some things thrown in the contract that gave us a little bit of control for next year.
“We didn’t have that last year, and it’ll make things a little easier for us this year. But we’re really excited about it. I got a little bit of experience in Japan last year, and that helped a lot. I’m going to bring that experience into this year and see how it goes.”
The restructured contract gives Rea an out if travel restrictions prevent him from arriving in Japan by a certain date. Likewise, he can become a free agent if his wife, Megan, and three young children are not permitted to come to Japan within two months of Colin’s arrival in the country.
Rea’s family hopes to spend most of the summer in Japan and return to Cascade for the start of the school year in August. The Japanese season ends in October.
Rea began last season in Fukuoka and returned home in mid-July while Japan paused its season for an Olympic break. But, while in Cascade, Megan went into labor prematurely, resulting in a one-month hospital stay in Iowa City.
Fukuoka agreed to release Rea from the first season of his contract on Aug. 15 so he could pitch closer to home. He signed with the Milwaukee Brewers organization, played most of August and September with their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tenn., and earned a call-up for the final week of the Major League Baseball season. The Brewers also placed him on their taxi squad for the postseason.
Rea’s contract with Milwaukee stipulated he be released following the World Series, because Fukuoka still owned his rights for 2022. Rea and his agent, Joe Speed, did not pursue domestic opportunities while waiting on the Hawks to decide on the second-year option.
A delay in receiving his visa kept Rea from spring training in Japan, then he tested positive for COVID-19, further delaying his arrival in Fukuoka. The virus made him feel sluggish for just a few days, but he recovered quickly enough to begin workouts.
A two-week quarantine in Japan followed, although the team allowed him to throw on his own to prepare for the season. His first three scheduled starts, all at the minor league level in mid-May, were rained out.
But, after a brief adjustment period, Rea went 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA in six games for Fukuoka. He struck out 38 and walked 13 in 40 innings of work.
“My first couple of starts in the minor leagues over there, when I was getting my feet wet and learning how to pitch to those guys, didn’t go too well,” Rea said. “But that was probably a good thing. My approach wasn’t going to work over there. Things kind of turned around when I learned how to adjust to the hitters.”
Rea relied heavily on Takuya Kai, one of the top catchers in Japan, during his transition. Despite a language barrier, the batterymates quickly got on the same page through the aid of a translator.
“He’s a stud,” Rea said. “I leaned on him a lot as far as pitch calling and understanding what pitches will get Japanese hitters out. It’s an entirely different game than over here. He’s very intelligent, and we talked a lot between innings, which is something I wasn’t really used to doing. That helped out a lot.”
After signing with the Brewers organization, Rea went 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings of work for Nashville. In four starts during the month of September, Rea posted a 4-0 record with a 1.16 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings, and the Brewers promoted Rea to Milwaukee for the final series of the regular season when star reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand.
Rea made one appearance with the Brewers on the second-to-last day of the regular season. He came on in relief of Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who pitched the first two innings and took the loss in an 8-3 decision at Los Angeles.
Rea allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out five in the final six innings of the game. He threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes, and more importantly, ate enough innings to save Milwaukee’s pitching staff for the final game the following day.
Rea made his big league debut with the San Diego Padres in 2015 and has also pitched for the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs. He owns an 8-8 record and 4.90 ERA in 154 1/3 innings over 36 career MLB appearances.
In preparation for the 2022 season, Rea has been training at his home gym as well as throwing and working out at the University of Iowa baseball facilities. That includes picking the brain of Hawkeyes pitching coach Robin Lund.
Rea began his collegiate baseball career at the University of Northern Iowa under current Hawkeyes coach Rick Heller. And Cascade native Marty Sutherland serves as the associate head coach at Iowa.
“It’s so nice to have someone like Robin to bounce ideas off,” Rea said. “He was way ahead of the curve in terms of the analytics side of baseball, and he’s really into the tech side of it. Obviously, he’s doing a great job, because they’re going to have four or five guys throwing 95 (mph)-plus this year.
“I’m impressed by everything they have going on with the program down at Iowa. As far as facilities, they have everything you need for a northern school in the wintertime.”