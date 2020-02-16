Bradley University right-handed pitcher Theron Denlinger, a redshirt junior from Cuba City, Wis., has been listed among 70 relievers on the Watch List for the 16th annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper-of-the-Year Award, given to the nation’s top NCAA Division I relief pitcher.
Denlinger was one of the three Missouri Valley Conference pitchers to appear on the preseason Watch List, joining Dallas Baptist’s Burl Carraway and Illinois State’s Jacob Gilmore.
Denlinger joined the Braves for the 2019 season after transferring from Madison College. He immediately settled into the back end of the Bradley bullpen last season and earned all-MVC second-team honors by going 1-2 with six saves and a 2.86 ERA. With 24 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched, Denlinger averaged 9.8 Ks per nine innings and the opposition managed just a .175 batting average against him in 2019. Denlinger’s 22 appearances last season led the Bradley pitching staff and tied for the ninth-most outings in a season in program history. His six saves tied for the sixth-best single-season total in program history.
The Braves (31-19 in 2019) opened the season this weekend by visiting Incarnate Word (37-22) for a three-game series in San Antonio.
Sagedahl pitching for Dallas Baptist — Chas Sagedahl, a left-handed pitcher from Prairie du Chien, Wis., is a member of the Dallas Baptist baseball team this spring. He spent the past two seasons at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa. Sagedahl was a first-team all-American as a freshman after going 9-2 with a 1.41 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 12 starts. Last season, he earned all-region honors with a 6-6 record, 2.47 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 14 starts. He averaged 12.85 strikeouts per nine innings as a freshman and 11.3 as a sophomore.
Hoskins to Indian Hills —Dubuque Hempstead senior Janyla Hoskins, one of the top sprinters in Iowa, will continue her track and field career at Indian Hills Community College in the fall. Hoskins finished sixth in the Class 4A 100 meters last spring and has a lifetime best 12.36 in the event.
Petsche playing at Luther — Carter Petsche, a 2019 graduate of Dyersville Beckman, is a member of the Luther College baseball team. He will play infield and pitch at Luther.
Coe picked to win A-R-C baseball title — Defending champion Coe College has been selected by the American Rivers Conference baseball coaches to defend their title this spring. Coe went 37-8 overall last season and reached the NCAA Division III tournament. The University of Dubuque (26-15-1 last season) was picked to finish fourth in the nine-team league, while Loras College (16-20 last season) was picked to tie for seventh.
Central tops A-R-C softball poll — Central College, which won the A-R-C regular-season and tournament titles last season, has been picked to repeat by the league coaches. Dubuque (26-13 last season) was picked to finish fourth, and Loras (10-27-1) was picked to finish ninth.
Whitewater heads WIAC baseball poll — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the three-time defending conference champion, has been selected to win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball title, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. UW-Platteville (20-21, 14-10 last season) was picked to finish fourth in the seven team league.