Eric Pollard and Luke Merfeld will go head-to-head one last time in the regular season to determine a Dubuque Speedway track champion tonight.

Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, has accumulated 358 points and leads Merfeld, of Dubuque, by just two points in the IMCA Late Model division heading into tonight’s Season Championship. The four other classes feature leads of at least 17 points.

Recommended for you