Eric Pollard and Luke Merfeld will go head-to-head one last time in the regular season to determine a Dubuque Speedway track champion tonight.
Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, has accumulated 358 points and leads Merfeld, of Dubuque, by just two points in the IMCA Late Model division heading into tonight’s Season Championship. The four other classes feature leads of at least 17 points.
Hot laps begin at 6 p.m. The rain date is Sept. 24.
Pollard and Merfeld have been running ahead of the Late Model division all season and each has recorded four feature wins on a schedule that, because of rainouts, has included only nine nights of racing in the class. Pollard, who has won three of the last four features at the track, also has seven top-5 finishes and nine top-10 finishes, while Merfeld has recorded eight top-5s and eight top-10s.
Dubuque’s Ron Klein, the only other driver to win a Late Model feature at Dubuque this season, sits a distant third with 327 points on five top-5s and six top-10s. The top five in points also includes Steve Johnson, of Camanche, Iowa, with 311 points and Jason Udelhofen, of Potosi, Wis., with 294.
The Speedway’s schedule fell victim to rain on six occasions — April 23 and 30, May 14, June 18 and 25, and Aug. 6.
IMCA Modifieds — Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger leads the class with 372 points on two wins and nine top-5s while finishing in the top 10 in all 10 races this season. Dubuque’s Dustin Wilwert sits in second place with 339 points with no feature wins, three top-5s and nine top-10s, while Grant Manthe, of Freeport, Ill., sits third with 311 points on one top-5 and seven top-10s.
The top five also includes Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, with 297 points on two wins, three top-5s and five top-10s; and Keith Pittman, of Waterloo, Iowa, with 276 points on four top-10s.
Five other drivers have won features in the class, including Freeport’s Jeff Larson with two, and one apiece by Dubuque’s Jason Schueller; Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa; Ryan DeShaw, of Dyersville, Iowa; and Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, Iowa.
IMCA Stock Cars — Jerry Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, is the only driver to finish inside the top-10 in all 10 feature races in the division this season and leads the points standings with 347 on two wins and eight top-5s. Lee Kinsella, of Peosta, Iowa, sits 34 points back in second place with 313 points on two wins, seven top-5s and nine top-10s, while Dubuque’s Mitchell Evens has 298 points on five top-5s and nine top-10s for third place.
The top five also includes Richard Nelson, of Dyersville, Iowa, with 240 points on five top-5s and nine top-10s, as well as Larson with 146 points on three top-5s and four top-10s.
Joe Zrostlik, of Long Grove, Iowa, leads the class with three feature wins but sits in 10th place in the standings with 104 points while running a limited schedule. Kyle Everts, of Holland, Iowa; Gage Neal, of Anamosa, Iowa; and Dakota Simonsen, of Fairfax, Iowa; have also picked up feature wins in the class.
IMCA SportMods — Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., has won five of the 10 features and has nine top-five finishes en route to a division-leading 378 points and a 17-point cushion on Bob Silaggi, a Freeport, Ill., driver with no wins but six top-5 finishes and top-10 finishes in all 10 weeks. The closest top-five standings of the five classes, three other drivers are within 35 points of Roth.
Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa, sits third with 352 points on five top-5s and eight top-10s; Rusty DeShaw, of Farley, Iowa, is fourth with 350 points on one win, six top-5s and eight top-10s; and Dubuque’s Ian Hurst is fifth with 343 points on three top-5s and nine top-10s.
The class has seen four other feature winners — Wes Digman, of Cuba City, Wis.; Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa; Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa; and Brady Harshbarger, of Fond du Lac, Wis.
IMCA Hobby Stocks — Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., leads the class with 382 points on six feature wins, eight top-5s and is the lone driver to finish in the top 10 in all 10 weeks. He holds a 25-point cushion on Jordan Miles, a Bernard, Iowa, driver with eight top-5s and nine top-10s. Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., ranks third with 351 points on seven top-5s and eight top-10s.
Dubuque’s David Crimmins sits fourth with 316 points on six top-5s and eight top-10s, while Mark Nies, of Benton, Wis., ranks fifth with 302 points on four top-5s and eight top-10s.
The class has seen four other feature winners — Jared Miles, of Bernard, Iowa; Kyle Jared, of Troy Mills, Iowa; Randy LaMar, of Buffalo, Iowa; and Jason Sweeney, of Waukon, Iowa.