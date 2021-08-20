Major League Baseball made it official on Friday: The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the second MLB at Field of Dreams game next season.
The game will take place Aug. 11, 2022 at the same site, approximately a quarter mile from the original field.
The inaugural game at the temporary stadium erected adjacent to the movie site last week drew record ratings on FOX — it drew the most viewers for a regular-season game since 2005 — and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had already committed to a return to the Field of Dreams before the Chicago White Sox’s dramatic 9-8 walk-off victory over the New York Yankees.
Both teams make sense for the game. Both are considered “heritage franchises” and have a connection to the movie or the area.
Iowa, of course, has been the longtime host for the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines and most if not all of the state falls under the Chicago television market, naturally making it host to tens of thousands of Cubs fans.
“We are honored to be selected for the second edition of MLB at Field of Dreams,” Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a statement. “Given our long-standing affiliation with the Iowa Cubs and the fact the state is in our home television territory, the Cubs enjoy an incredible following in Iowa.
“We look forward to playing in front of our Iowa fans and expanding on the amazing success of the first Field of Dreams game.”
The Reds, of course, were winners of the 1919 World Series, which saw eight players banned from the game for life, including “Shoeless” Joe Jackson.
Jackson plays a prominent role in the 1989 movie, which was adapted from W.P. Kinsella’s novel entitled “Shoeless Joe.”
“The Cincinnati Reds are excited to be part of MLB at Field of Dreams in 2022,” Phil Castellini, Reds President & Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. “Following the outstanding presentation of last week’s inaugural game between the White Sox and Yankees, it’s an honor to represent Reds Country as the home team in next year’s game.”
Momentum was in favor of the game returning the day before the Aug. 12 game when credentialed media were allowed into the stadium for their first glimpse.
Chris Marinak, MLB’s chief operations and strategy officer, hinted then toward a return.
“I think it was really important for us to see how this went the first year, whether we could actually pull this thing off before we committed to do more,” he said. “I think the sentiment was that this is a really special place and if we can find a way to make this happen again, I think everybody would be really interested in doing that.”
The bus ride from the Dubuque Regional Airport to the stadium saw players on both teams off their phones and watching out the windows, noting the warm reception from residents as they rolled through Farley.
Players and coaches from both teams made their way through the corn to the movie site — most for their first visit — before the game.
The Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton grabbed two ears of corn and shoved them in his back pockets for batting practice.
“Yeah, I’ll be taking those home, too,” he said after the game.
Nearly every player that ventured to the movie site had their phones out for pictures and videos, with several stopping for a photo op near the edge of the corn in center field.
As for the game itself, MLB couldn’t have asked for a better one.
The teams combined for eight home runs into the corn, including three in a ninth inning that saw the Yankees erase a 7-3 deficit only for the White Sox’s Tim Anderson to deliver a two-run walk-off home run.
“That’s probably the greatest setting for a baseball game I’ve ever been a part of. It was awesome,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Major League Baseball has done an amazing job creating that experience. It was a pretty special game that unfortunately didn’t go our way, but as far as the atmosphere, the playing field, the perfect weather tonight, it was something to behold.”