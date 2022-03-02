Dubuque Hempstead's Cameron Fens shoots over Clinton's Seth Dotterweich and Lucas Weiner (bottom right) during their Class 4A substate matchup at Hempstead High School on Feb. 21. Fens was a unanimous pick for the all-Mississippi Valley Conference first team on Wednesday.
Dubuque Hempstead standout big man Cameron Fens was a unanimous pick for the all-Mississippi Valley Conference boys basketball first team with the release of league honors on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-10 senior led the Mustangs this season in points (19.1 per game), rebounds (11.4), blocks (2.5) and field goal percentage (63.7%). Fens was a unanimous first-team selection in the Valley Division, and the dominating post presence and dunking machine has received two NCAA Division I scholarship offers so far from the University of Illinois Chicago and Western Illinois.
Mustangs teammate Kellen Strohmeyer was also named first team in the Valley. The Hempstead senior guard averaged 15 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in helping lead the team to the substate final.
Dubuque Wahlert junior center Duke Faley received first team honors in the Mississippi Division. The big man averaged 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in leading the Golden Eagles to the substate final.
Wahlert teammates Carson Cummer (senior, 13 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg, 2 spg) and Ben Freed (senior, 15.2 ppg) earned second team in the Mississippi, along with Western Dubuque's Nick Bryant (senior, 15.4 ppg, 5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.8 spg). Dubuque Senior's Jacob Williams (sophomore, 10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg) was tabbed second team in the Valley.
Honorable mention went to Hempstead seniors Derek Leicht and Noah Pettinger; Senior 12th grader Sam Akins and junior Walker Tart; Wahlert juniors Seamus Crahan and Nolan Berendes; Western Dubuque senior Carson Schute and junior Daviyon Gaston.
Trey Campbell of Cedar Falls was named the Mississippi Division's Player of the Year, and Tigers coach Ryan Schultz received Coach of the Year. In the Valley, Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Kenzie Reed earned Player of the Year and Cougars coach Jon McKowen was tabbed Coach of the Year.