When Saturday arrives, 497 days will have passed since the University of Dubuque and Loras College last played a football game.
They have waited long enough and it is finally time to hit the gridiron.
Both schools will kick off an unconventional, abbreviated 2021 season on Saturday. And while it may be a shorter season, the city rivals will still square off on April 10.
Here is a capsule look at the 2021 spring season for UD and Loras:
DUBUQUE SPARTANS
Coach — Stan Zweifel (12th season, 68-44)
2019 record — 7-3
Key offensive players — Jacob Keller (Jr., 6-3, QB); Sayvaun Roberts (Jr., 5-11, RB); Tiger Geeslin (Sr., 6-0, RB); Karletty Faamatuainu (Sr., 5-10, TE); Elliot Pipkin (Sr., 6-2, WR); AJ Hunter (Sr., 6-0, WR); Jordan LaBelle (Jr., 6-8, WR); Damon Street (Soph., 6-0, 180); Jacob Beasley (Sr., 6-3, OL), Tyson Welsch (Jr., 6-2, OL); Kiamirrion Howze (Fr., 6-5, OL); Javion Caldwell (Sr., 6-8, OL)
Key defensive players — Ben Rashid (Soph., 6-1, DE); Anthony Love (Sr., 6-2, DE); Joxua Baughman (Sr., 6-1, DL); De’Quan Ramsey (Jr., 6-0, DL); Danny Petrela (Sr., 5-11, DL); Marshon Crowder (Sr., 6-1, LB); Adam Steingraeber (Sr., 6-1, LB); Casey Larson (Jr., 6-1, LB); Josh Strauss (Sr., 6-0, DB); Dalton Knaack (Sr., 5-11, DB); Colton Perdersen (Soph., 6-1, DB); Tyler Geiman (Jr., 6-1, DB)
Outlook — The Spartans closed 2019 on a six-game winning streak and hope to extend that throughout this abbreviated campaign. Dubuque will be very experienced at the wide receiver positions as they return four top pass-catchers in Pipkin, Hunter, LaBelle and Street. They will also be dynamic at running back with Roberts, who saw significant time in 2019 and Grambling State transfer Geeslin. Keller, a Northern Iowa transfer and all-state prep performer out of Aurora, Ill., gets the starting nod at quarterback after last year’s starter Sean Duffy graduated. The Spartans have playmakers and depth at the offensive skill positions, but will be a bit thinner and more inexperienced on the offensive line.
UD’s defense appears to be stout and stacked. They have a ton of returning starters and depth as Zweifel thinks it may be one of the best defensive teams he has coached in his tenure. Steingraeber returns from an all-conference season in 2019 as the leader of the defense. Crowder and Larson will join him to form a talented trio at linebacker. Knaack, Strauss, and Pederson are all returning starters in the secondary. They will be joined by Northern Michigan transfer Tyler Geiman to form a shutdown defensive backfield. Love, Petrela, Rashid, Ramsey, and Baughman will be leading the charge up front in a deep, experienced defensive front. If UD hopes to carry over the success of 2019, the defense will be a huge factor.
Schedule — March 27: at Coe, 1 p.m.; April 3: WARTBURG, 1 p.m.; April 10: at Loras, 1 p.m.; April 17: LUTHER, 1 p.m.
LORAS DUHAWKS
Coach — Steve Helminiak (eighth season, 22-48)
2019 record — 5-5
Key offensive players — Noah Sigwarth (Sr., 6-2, QB); Elijah Thomas (Jr., 5-7, RB); Kabryn Cook (Jr., 6-4, WR); Ty Bausch (Soph., 5-8, RB); Drew Blazekovich (Sr., 6-2, OL)
Key defensive players — Josh Jones (Jr., 6-1, LB); Josh Keiffer (Jr., 6-3, LB); Chance Halfhill (Sr., 6-0, DL); Sam Jones (Sr., 6-1, DL); Jack Foley (Sr., 6-0, DB), Zaccheaus Knighton (Soph., 5-9, DB); Brett Bower (Soph., 6-2, DB); Zach Kemp (Jr., 5-11, DB); Mason Morris (Jr., 5-8, DB)
Outlook — After two straight 4-6 seasons, the Duhawks improved to 5-5 in 2019 and look to notch a winning record in this shortened campaign. They will be captained by senior quarterback and Dubuque Wahlert grad Sigwarth, who led the team with 10 rushing touchdowns and eight passing scores last year. They will also get a big boost at running back as Thomas — who had a breakout freshman season, but missed all but one game last year due to injury — returns at full strength. Cassville, Wis., native Bausch will also be a factor in the backfield as he rushed for six touchdowns in 2019. The Duhawks also will look for increased production from West Delaware grad Cook at wide receiver. His 6-foot-4 frame should be an enticing target for Sigwarth this season and he should be more polished as a junior.
The Duhawk defense will be somewhat inexperienced having lost quite a bit to graduation. Josh Jones and Keiffer both saw time in 2019 and will step in as linebackers. Halfhill and Sam Jones also saw significant playing time and will be looked to lead the defensive line. The secondary will be led by Foley, who is coming off a stellar 2019 season. The senior from Rockford, Ill., recorded 22 tackles and four interceptions last year.
Schedule — March 27: NORTHWESTERN (Minn.), 6 p.m.; April 3: at Luther, noon; April 10: DUBUQUE, 1 p.m.; April 17: WARTBURG, 1 p.m.; April 24: at Coe, 1 p.m.