The Kehl Center was jam-packed and rocking Tuesday night.
The team they raucously rooted on delivered the goods.
In rather convincing fashion, the NAIA No. 14-ranked Clarke University women’s basketball claimed its second consecutive Heart of America Conference tournament championship with a 56-44 victory over No. 15 Central Methodist.
“It was awesome,” said Clarke sophomore guard Nicole McDermott, who scored a game-high 18 points. “It was all over campus today. We’d see someone in the halls and they’d wish us good luck. So, we were expecting it, we were ready and we certainly fed into it.”
The Pride (29-4) also claimed their first-ever regular season Heart Conference championship this season.
But most importantly, for the fourth straight year, Clarke earned a berth in the NAIA national tournament and will learn its opening-round destination on Thursday.
The NAIA national tournament opening round is set to tip off March 11 and 12.
Tina Ubl contributed 14 points and Giana Michels eight to pace the Pride.
“This place was electric and I think that electricity was right here,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said, pointing to her heart. “The environment was unbelievable and that’s what carried us in this one.”
After a back-and-forth opening 5 minutes that featured four lead changes and three ties, the Pride built an eight-point lead behind an 11-0 run to close the first quarter.
Michels delivered two straight drives to the basket and McDermott connected on consecutive jumpers and drilled a 3-pointer to stake Clarke to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter.
It was a lead they would not again relinquish — largely because of a suffocating defense.
While only shooting 31% itself in the first half, Clarke held the Eagles to a dismal 14.7% shooting effort in the first 20 minutes.
“Our defense was really good, but our defensive rebounding was great,” Boyd said. “They were getting to the rim, they were getting looks, but the fact that we were able to keep them off the rim was something special.”
Ubl netted six second-quarter points to stretch the Pride’s lead to 28-14 at the half as their defense continued to shine. McDermott added six more in the third, and Michels and Taylor Haase scored four apiece as Clarke carried a 42-28 lead into the final quarter.
“Playing through adversity was our thing,” McDermott said. “(Assistant coach Carrie Kennedy) said it best, ‘Play through adversity and never give up on your dreams,’ and that’s what we did today.”
The closest Central Methodist (27-5) would get was 55-44 late in the fourth, but Skylar Culbertson’s triple — her only basket of the night with 3 minutes remaining — put an exclamation point on a second straight conference tournament title.
“I think we’re in a really good spot,” Boyd said. “This win hopefully helped us stay in the top 16, which means hopefully we can stay a little closer to home. We’re just waiting on our fate now and seeing what’s next, but we’re gonna celebrate this one for a little bit first.”