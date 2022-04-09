Here is a capsule preview of the area girls track & field teams competing in the WaMaC Conference this season:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Co-coaches — Todd Troutman & Ryan Meissner
Returning veterans — Addison Koelker (Sr., sprinter/hurdles); Valery Meyer (Sr., sprinter); McKenna Milbert (Sr., sprinter); Abby Knepper (Jr., sprinter/hurdler); Maria Kruse (Soph., mid-distance); Paula Braun (Sr., sprinter); Grace Helle (Jr., thrower)
Promising newcomers — Jenna Lansing (Jr., mid-distance); Mara Dudzik (Fr., mid-distance); Anna Sperfslage (Fr., sprinter); Anna Knepper (Fr., sprinter); Claire Heinrichs (Fr., mid-distance, hurdles); Gian Westhoff (Fr., sprinter); Haley Kluesner (Fr., sprinter); Judith Williams (Fr., mid-distance); Kaitlyn Besler (Fr., sprinter/hurdles); Kayla Burkle (Fr., sprinter/hurdles); Madelyn Rieter (Fr., distance); Rebecca Goerdt (Fr., sprinter); Katelyn Schmitt (Fr., sprinter/hurdles)
Outlook — Beckman returns Kruse, Koelker and Abby Knepper as state qualifiers from a year ago. Kruse placed 16th in the 3,000 at the state meet, while Koelker and Abby Knepper were part of the shuttle hurdle relay team that made it to Des Moines. With a large and promising group of sprint and mid-distance newcomers, the Trailblazers are poised to turn some heads on the track this season. They are looking forward to steady improvement throughout the season and qualifying several athletes for the state meet come the end of May.
MAQUOKETA
Head coach — Tod Bowman
Returning veterans — Jordan Armbruster (Jr.); Allison Bean (Soph.); Clare Hackman (Jr.); Brianna Harwick (Jr.); Alexa Huffman (Jr.); Reece Kuhlman (Soph.); Marlie Lempke (Jr.); Olivia McDermott (Soph.); Hope Meyer (Jr.); Erin Otten (Soph.); Malisha Roberts (Sr.); Ali Simmons (Soph.); Malia Sims (Jr.); Paige Wiese (Jr.); Kacy Williams (Soph.); Grace Wing (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Chloee Abeln (Fr.); Katie Christiansen (Fr.); Kalyn Hackman (Fr.); Maddie Koppes (Fr.); Evelyn Nelson (Fr.); Emerson Pauls (Fr.); Mia Powers (Fr.); Rylee Wing (Fr.); Taylor Wing (Fr.); Holly Manders (Fr.); Katie Otten (Fr.); Finley Starr (Fr.); Kylee Trentz (Fr.)
Outlook — With a roster of 45, the Cardinals will be able to place athletes in all of the events and maximize the team’s ability to score points. Kuhlman, Meyer and Williams return as state qualifiers from last year. Kuhlman placed 14th in the 400-meter dash in Des Moines, and joined Williams and Meyer and the sprint medley relay team that placed 13th. Maquoketa has a nice mix of veterans and underclassman that should bode well for a solid 2022 season.
WEST DELAWARE
Head coach — Doug Engel
Returning veterans — Sam Anderson (Sr.); Katelin Ante (Sr.); Noelle Bardgett (Soph.); Emily Bemer (Sr.); Harper Blommers (Jr.); Jaci Bries (Sr.); Riely Folsom (Sr.); Makayla Gasper (Sr.); Mia Hodson (Soph.); Maddie Hoeger (Jr.); Faith Litterer (Jr.); Kate Loecke (Soph.); Gracie Lynch (Soph.); Abigail O’Rear (Soph.); Faith Rich (Jr.); Izzy Schmitz (Soph.); Alivia Schulte (Jr.); Carlee Smith (Sr.); Juliette Weber (Sr.); Ren Winkowitsch (Soph.)
Outlook — The Hawks bring back Schulte, Weber, Ante and Smith as state qualifiers from last season. Schulte medaled with a six-place finish in the 400 hurdles and placed 10th in the 400-meter dash in Des Moines. Weber, Ante and Smith joined her on the shuttle hurdle relay team that also qualified for the state meet. West Delaware also returns the majority of its top event scorers from last season, and with a deep roster, they should be primed for more state qualifiers this year.