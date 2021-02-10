EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The Stockton girls basketball team spoiled East Dubuque’s home opener, 48-38, and improved to 2-0 on Tuesday night. But that was not the ultimate prize.
Both teams were simply happy to be playing basketball. Finally.
After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the season by nearly three months and teams didn’t receive the go-ahead to start the season until two weeks ago, Tuesday’s contest felt every bit as good as playing at state.
“It’s everything,” Stockton coach Robyn Schulz said. “I’ll be honest, I didn’t think we were going (to have a season). But all of a sudden, we’re playing and everybody seems to be happy. I’m trying to keep them enthused about it because unfortunately we don’t have a postseason, but everybody seems to be working hard so far.”
Early season rust and jitters were evident as both teams were bitten by the turnover bug in the first half of play. East Dubuque turned the ball over 10 times, while Stockton committed seven turnovers. The Blackhawks jumped to an 11-8 advantage behind an 8-0 run to close the first quarter, capped by Central Michigan commit Tiana Timpe’s 3-pointer with a minute to play.
East Dubuque cut the deficit to two points early in the second on a post feed from Rylin Duster to Sharon Mai, who led the Warriors with 14 points. But Stockton extended its lead to 19-12 at the end of the half when Timpe — who led all scorers with 21 points — connected on two free throws with two seconds remaining before halftime.
“(The season) is short and sweet, but it’s something and it’s better than nothing,” Timpe said. “It is nice to have a season and not just be at home doing nothing, and I know all of the girls on the team appreciate it as well.”
East Dubuque (0-1) continued to battle in the third and got to within 23-20 on Emily Gockel’s layup midway through the quarter. But two consecutive fast-break buckets by Kenzie Hass and a triple from Timpe, who had four treys on the night, sparked a 10-0 run to extend the Blackhawks’ lead to 34-24.
Back-to-back steals and layups from Hass and Timpe early in the fourth gave Stockton its biggest lead of the game, 40-27, and the Warriors couldn’t quite close the gap.
East Dubuque coach Deann Petitgout was proud of her girls’ effort and happy to be on the sidelines again.
“Oh my gosh,” she said with a sigh of relief. “I told my girls, it’s been 11 months since you’ve been able to do anything. You have got to go out there and give it your all — give it 110% because this is what you got. To think that two weeks ago, we didn’t know if we were going to have a season and to now be playing, we thought, let’s throw a little more (effort) in there to see if we can be competitive.”
Petitgout saw her team come to life when the season became reality.
“That’s a total attitude-changer right there,” she said. “The effort in practice came back, and they’ve been getting after it lately.”
The Warriors will not have to wait long to seek revenge, as the two teams meet again in Stockton on Thursday night in a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference rematch.