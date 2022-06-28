Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert will open postseason baseball play with a substate doubleheader on Friday, July 8 at Petrakis Park in Dubuque.
Hempstead (19-9) drew the No. 2 seed for Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 and will host Cedar Rapids Jefferson (10-21) at 5 p.m. Wahlert (22-9) earned the No. 1 seed for Class 3A Substate 4 and will host Vinton-Shellsburg (2-27) roughly half an hour after the completion of the Hempstead-Jefferson game.
Western Dubuque (23-8) earned the No. 1 seed for Class 3A Substate 3 and will host Crestwood (1-23) at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at Farley Park.
Also in Hempstead’s bracket, Cedar Rapids Prairie (25-7) landed the top seed and will host Waterloo West (3-25) in the first round, while third-seeded Cedar Rapids Kennedy (20-11) hosts Davenport Central (9-18). The highest remaining seed after the first round receives a bye into the championship game on July 13, while the other two teams meet in the substate semifinal on July 11 at the higher seed.
The winner of the Wahlert vs. Vinton-Shellsburg game faces either Center Point-Urbana (15-14) or De Witt Central (13-18) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 11 at Petrakis. The other side of the bracket includes Maquoketa (8-18) at Solon (20-14) and Mount Vernon (12-15) at West Delaware (22-10) in the first round. The substate championship game takes place July 13 at Petrakis.
The winner of the Western Dubuque-Crestwood game faces either Decorah (20-9) or Benton (13-15) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 11 at Farley. The other side of the bracket includes South Tama (6-21) at Waverly-Shell Rock (21-8) and Charles City (9-15) at Clear Creek-Amana (19-8) in the first round. The substate championship game takes place July 13 at Farley.
Dubuque Senior (6-23) will visit top-seeded and defending state champion Pleasant Valley (19-7) at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 8 in the first round of the Class 4A Substate 5 bracket. The rest of the field includes No. 5 Davenport West (11-21) at No. 2 Cedar Falls (22-9) and No. 4 Clinton (14-9) at No. 3 Iowa City Liberty (16-16).
