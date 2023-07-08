FARLEY, Iowa — Isaac Then worked out a slight kink in his delivery late in the Western Dubuque baseball season.
Not only did he relieve a little discomfort in his left shoulder, he posted lights-out numbers in his final three starts, just in time for postseason play.
The senior ace struck out eight in a five-inning complete-game shutout to lead the No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Bobcats to a 10-0 victory over Maquoketa in an Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 opener Friday at Paul Scherrman Field.
The Bobcats (31-9) advanced to host Independence (21-19) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday. Western Dubuque swept the Mustangs, 8-7 and 14-1, on May 31 in Independence. Maquoketa bowed out at 8-23.
“I just tried to work fast, (the umpire) was giving me the outside corner, so I tried to paint that as much as I could, and I got them to swing over on a few curveballs,” Then said. “I was just trying to let them hit it. I got in a pretty good groove, and it felt good to get the win.”
Prior to his late-season adjustment, Then said he was getting underneath the ball, allowing pitches to float up in the zone, and his curveball didn’t have its usual bite. He worked on getting on top, which resulted in three solid outings.
“I just tried to work it out in the bullpen by keeping my arm up more,” Then said. “Once I was able to get my arm up and transition that to the game, I was able to find all my spots again. I feel a lot better, and my arm feels wonderful since I made that change. I was having a little pain, but it’s all good now. I’m just happy I figured it out.”
Then improved to 5-3 and lowered his ERA from 4.74 to 4.23 with the shutout. He retired the last 14 batters he faced after allowing his only baserunner on a Jaden Fitzpatrick one-out single in the first inning.
“His numbers have not been amazing, but he’s pitched against some great teams,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “He wasn’t at his best earlier in the season, but his last three starts have been outstanding. We’re not surprised.”
The Bobcats jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first despite collecting only one hit, a Caleb Klein liner through the right side after Brett Harris worked a one-out walk. Harris scored after making a great read on a wild pitch, and Klein hustled home on a wild pitch.
Western Dubuque threatened again in the second when Bradyn Delaney, Colton McIlrath and Jake Goodman walked to load the bases. But Cardinals ace Dylan Mangler wiggled out of the jam by coaxing Harris into a fly out to shallow left field and Klein into a ground out to end the inning.
The Bobcats added eight runs in the fifth to win via the mercy rule. Harris laced an opposite-field double off the base of the left-field wall and Klein singled through the right side before stealing second. Both runners scored when Then reached on an error by the second baseman.
Connor Maiers walked, and Western Dubuque made it 5-0 on a deep sacrifice fly to center by Hunter Quagliano. Delaney and Tanner Anderson followed with sharp singles to load the bases and chase Mangler in favor of Kasey Coakley.
Leadoff man Jake Goodman cleared the bases when his sinking liner to center eluded a diving Braedon Tranel for a two-out triple. Harris walked, moved up on a wild pitch and scored the game-ending run on Klein’s solid two-run single up the middle.
“The boys are starting to get hot, and we’re swinging it really well,” said Klein, who finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. “We’re finding the barrel, even when we make outs. It’s always a hard-hit ball. It was kind of nice to have that big inning and get out of here early, so we could save pitching for next week.
“It wasn’t frustrating, in my opinion, that we weren’t scoring a lot of runs early. We knew we were on him and we were going to score runs eventually.”
Western Dubuque collected six hits in the fifth inning and finished with seven. The Bobcats also benefited from seven walks and an error.
“We barreled quite a few balls right at them early, but you have to give Mangler credit: he wiggled off the hook and they made some plays behind him,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “He has good numbers. He’s solid. He gets his offspeed over and he throws just hard enough that you can’t sit on it all day. Our game plan was to run up his pitch count, grind out at-bats, get on base and run. And we executed it perfectly.”